Nicole out of mountain bike Worlds due to injury

Downhill racer Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction) will have to sit out this year's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Leogang, Austria due to injury.

The French woman broke her collarbone according to universalbikeracing.com.

Nicole has had a strong 2012 World Cup season. She finished second in Val di Sole and Mont-Sainte-Anne; third in Fort William; fourth in Val d'Isere; and fifth in Pietermaritzburg and Windham. With one round remaining, she is ranked third in the World Cup standings.

She joins the list of top women's downhillers who will miss Worlds. Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson), is also out due to injury.