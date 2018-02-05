Nick Green steps down as Cycling Australia CEO

Cycling Australia CEO Nick Green on stage (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Cycling Australia has announced its CEO Nick Green is stepping down from the role he has held since late 2014, naming Steven Drake as his immediate replacement.

Green, a two-time rowing Olympic gold medallist, replaced then acting CEO Melinda Tarrant in the role and departs the national federation for a new position in the private sector.

"I am extremely proud of the progress and achievements during my time as CEO, and I am pleased that Steve will inherit a strong national federation," Green said in a Cycling Australia release. "I have seen enormous and positive change over the past three years; it is now timely for me to take on a new professional challenge and I have accepted an opportunity in the private sector."

A Cycling Australia board member since February 2017, Drake will move into the new role with immediate effect. Drake, a Commonwealth Games rider for Australia in 1994, is a former managing director at UBS investment bank with a two-decade-long corporate career in which he has specialised in Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets.

The announcement comes after the conclusion of the Australian summer of cycling, including the national road and track championships. The later finishing on the Gold Coast Sunday afternoon.

Former Victorian premier Steve Bracks remains the Cycling Australia chair and gave thanks to Green for his work in the role.

"I am delighted that CA is back in a sound position and ready to grow to its next phase," said Bracks.