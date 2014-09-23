Nick Green announced as new Cycling Australia CEO

Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Cycling Australia (CA) has continued its governance and management reform with the announcement of Nick Green as its new CEO after an extensive recruitment and selection process conducted by an independent nominations committee and members of the CA Board.

The appointment of Green comes one week after Malcolm Speed was named as the new president of the cycling federation.

"I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as the new CEO of Cycling Australia, an organisation with a rich history and a very exciting future," said Green, who was chosen from over 100 candidates.

"I am looking forward to working closely with Malcolm Speed and the newly elected Board, as well as a large and passionate cycling community."

A dual-Olympic gold medallist and four-time world champion, Green spent six years with the Victorian Major Events Company, most recently in the position of Group Manager Acquisition and Development and has over 25 years of experience working with large corporations, national sporting organisations, not for profit, and a globally awarded event acquisition business.

Green — one of the 'Oarsome Foursome' — has also attended seven Olympic Games and was the Chef De Mission of the 2012 Australian Olympic Team.

"I am looking forward to using my global experience in the Olympic movement and sport to lead Cycling Australia, and in partnership with our member states, sponsors and stakeholders ensure our sport continues to grow and deliver results," said Green.

"I love bike riding and commute on a bike almost daily, and cyclists have given me some of my best Olympic memories. From my first Games in 1992 when Kathy Watt rode courageously to victory, to most recently when Anna Meares stopped the local hero to win gold at the London Olympic Games in one of the most inspiring rides of the Games," Green added.

Green replaces Adrian Anderson who served as an interim CEO during Gerry Ryan's presidency

In a statement released by CA, Speed expressed his delight with Green’s appointment and added that he is looking forward to working closely with him.

"Nick has seamlessly transitioned from being an successful international elite athlete to hold some of the most senior positions in Australian sport," said Speed.

"As a dual Olympic gold medallist — and member of the iconic 'Oarsome Foursome' — and 2012 Chef de Mission, he is uniquely qualified to head one of Australia's principal sports. There will be many opportunities and challenges for Cycling Australia over the next decade and I am confident that Nick will do a great job of regenerating the organisation.

"I look forward to working with Nick, the Board, our member states, clubs, other stakeholders and cyclists, as we enter this new and exciting phase for the sport."

Green will officially take up his role on October 20, 2014.