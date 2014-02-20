Four more weeks for Cycling Australia's interim CEO Adrian Anderson

Image 1 of 2 Cycling Australia president Gerry Ryan (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Having taken up the role in November, the interim CEO of Cycling Australia (CA), Adrian Anderson was due to step down last Friday but will now stay in the role for another four weeks. CA president Gerry Ryan confirmed that Anderson's role was not permanent.

"He has other things that's on the agenda for himself," Ryan said. "So we will be advertising for a CEO - mind you, there have been plenty of applicants already."

Anderson was appointed CEO by Ryan when he became the CA president replacing Klaus Muller. CA will hold their first board meeting on Friday, which will be the first since the duo joined the national cycling body.

CA has struggled with financial and governance issues and the appointment of Anderson was seen to improve the situation of the cycling organisation.

"He's certainly been able to get in there and sort out a lot of issues out, putting us on more solid ground," Ryan said of Anderson.

"There's still some unfinished business, tidying things up, so he's decided to stay on for an extra month to help us out."