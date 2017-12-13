Nibali: Chris Froome salbutamol case is bad news for cycling
Italian finished second behind Froome at the Vuelta
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) has reacted bluntly to news that Chris Froome (Team Sky) returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for salbutamol, describing it as terrible news for him and for the sport.
Related Articles
Chris Froome returns adverse analytical finding for salbutamol
Will Chris Froome's salbutamol result sink Team Sky?
Vuelta a Espana organisers call for 'extreme caution' after Froome salbutamol result
A lot of explaining to do: The questions raised by the Chris Froome salbutamol case
Chris Froome: I haven't broken any rules
Vincenzo Nibali to ride 2018 Tour de France and skip Giro d'Italia
The test took place September 7 following stage 18 of the Vuelta, a race which Froome won overall with Nibali finishing in second place. Froome and Team Sky are currently in the process of gathering their defence, and although the rider has not been suspended, he could face a ban if the UCI fail to accept his case.
- Chris Froome returns adverse analytical finding for salbutamol
- Will Chris Froome's salbutamol result sink Team Sky?
- Vuelta a Espana organisers call for 'extreme caution' after Froome salbutamol result
- Nibali: Chris Froome salbutamol case is terrible for the sport
- Froome's salbutamol case and what it means for him, Team Sky and cycling - Podcast
The WADA threshold for salbutamol is 1,000ng/ml, but according to Team Sky Froome's reading was double that figure. According to the UCI, Team Sky were notified of the finding on September 20, the day he finished third in the elite men's time trial at the UCI World Championships in Bergen.
"Today the cycling world received bad news," Nibali said in a comment posted on Twitter. "If this is confirmed, no one will be able to give me the possibility to go on the top of the podium in Madrid. I'm sure time will give us the right answers."
Nibali revealed he also suffers with asthma but suggested rain during the final stages of the Vuelta meant there was no need to use an asthma inhaler that contained salbutamol.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy