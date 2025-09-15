'Next time it will only get worse' – Riders ask for solutions after Vuelta a España ends with protests and yet another stage cancellation

Michal Kwiatkowski vocal in criticism of handling of final stage in Madrid

BILBAO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 03: Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Polka dot Mountain Jersey, Egan Bernal of Colombia, Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers, Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and a general view of the peloton competing while a group of fans protest displaying Palestinian flags during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 11 a 157.4km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / #UCIWT / on September 03, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Palestinian flags were a daily sight at the Vuelta, with some protests turning dangerous (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the final stage of the Vuelta a España was cancelled due to mass pro-Palestine protests in Madrid, riders including Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) have criticised the handling of the situation.

After three weeks of protests and several stages being disrupted, diverted or cancelled, the Vuelta attempted to continue to its finale in Madrid. The stage became untenable when thousands of protesters invaded the roads of the city centre circuit.

"If the UCI and the responsible bodies couldn’t make the right decisions early enough, then long-term it’s very bad for cycling that the protesters managed to get what they wanted," Michal Kwiatkowski, one of the peloton's most experienced riders, wrote on Instagram.

"You can’t just pretend nothing is happening," he said.

"From now on, it’s clear for everyone that a cycling race can be used as an effective stage for protests and next time it will only get worse, because someone allowed it to happen and looked the other way," Kwiatkowski said.

"It’s a shame for the fans who came here to watch a great event. Personally, I would have preferred to know in advance that the race was cancelled rather than being led to believe everything was going to be fine."

Throughout the race, riders have offered varied opinions on the protests – from supportive of the right to protest, to critical of their actions – but the peloton has always been clear: whatever happens on the side of the road, they want to be able to race safely and unaffected by protests.

