News shorts: New sponsor for Giro d'Italia white jersey, Evans secures TV coverage

Image 1 of 3 Fabio Aru (Astana) in the best young rider's white jersey at the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 3 Flavien Dassonville (BigMat-Auber 93). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The Champs-Élysées finally got to witness Cadel Evans in yellow on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giro d'Italia secures new white jersey sponsor

The white jersey of best young rider at the Giro d'Italia, the maglia bianca, will have a new sponsor in 2015, with Italian supermarket chain Eurospin agreeing to a multi-year deal.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won both the overall and best young rider classifications this year, though Fabio Aru (Astana) often wore the white jersey in the final week as Quintana carried the pink jersey to Trieste.

The maglia bianca was first introduced in 1976 when it was won by Italian Alfio Vandi. It was awarded until 1994, when Evgeni Berzin won both pink and white, and it returned in 2007, replacing the blue Intergiro jersey.

As in the Tour de France, the white jersey at the Giro d'Italia is awarded to the best-placed rider under the age of 25 in the general classification.

BigMat-Auber93 finalises 2015 roster

BigMat-Auber93 has revealed its nine-man roster for the 2015 season, its 22nd year as a professional team. The French Continental team loses Stéphane Rossetto to Cofidis and Frédéric Brun to Bretagne - Séché Environnement but welcomes three new riders to its ranks. Former Sojasun stagiaire Julien Guay joins the team as does Anthony Maldonado. David Menut arrives on a full-time basis having been a stagiaire with the team this season.

BigMat-Auber93 for 2015: Flavien Dassonville, Gouault Pierre, Julien Guay, Alo Jakin, Anthony Maldonado, David Menut, Maxime Renault, Steven Tronet and Theo Vimpère.

Free broadcaster confirmed for Cadel Evans Road Race

It may have been a day in which horse racing dominated the headlines in Australia but that didn't stop the Melbourne Cup broadcaster Channel 7 from announcing that it will show the Cadel Evans Ocean Road Race live on free-to-air television next year. The event will be the last ever professional race of Cadel Evans' career.

"It is an honour to share the breathtaking scenery of one of my favourite roads in the world not only with my fellow professional cyclists but with cycling fans watching from home across Australia," Evans said of the announcement.

Estrada joins Lampre-Merida

The 19-year-old Colombian Eduardo Estrada has signed a two-year deal with Lampre-Merida according to Ciclismo Internacional. Estrada won the 2013 Pan-American junior road race and was second in the time trial.

Estrada rode for the Chambery CFF team this season which saw him race the Ronde de l'Isard in May. Also on the team junior team was Pierre-Roger Latour who has signed a multi-year deal with Ag2r-La Mondiale from next season.

Estrada will compete at the first round of the 2014-15 UCI Track World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, which takes place this weekend.