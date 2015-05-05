News shorts: Jeannesson out of the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) at the Tour Down Udner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates overall victory at the 2015 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Eduardo Sepúlveda (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

FDJ has lost its general classification rider Arnold Jeannesson for the Giro d’Italia with injuries sustained at the GP de la Somme ruling him out of the race. Jeannesson was one of several casualties for FDJ at the 1.1 race won by Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale). The 29-year-old fell heavily on his face suffering a broken tooth and grazing to his face, hands and knees.

Jeannesson has ridden the Giro on three previous occasions, only finishing on his first attempt.

Yoann Offredo was also caught up in the FDJ crash with the 28-year-old suffering a fractured left ankle. Offredo will now miss the 4 Jours de Dunkerque having been ruled out of riding for one month.

Changes for the Tour Down Under?

South Australian Liberal legislative member Michelle Lensink has asked the state tourism minister Loen Bignell to confirm the future of Australia’s sole WorldTour event beyond its current contract which ends in 2016 following his meeting with the UCI President Brian Cookson. A UCI review is currently taking place regarding the race’s future in the state of South Australia.





Bignell addresses the question on local ABC radio, explaining that "They had the Cadel Evans race in February of this year, straight after the Tour Down Under [in Adelaide] and I think it was a pretty good race," Bignell said. "I met with the head of the UCI last week, Brian Cookson. There's been a review underway for about two-and-a-half years into the international season and what that's going to look like. Until that review's finished next month, or the month after, no-one can give any guarantees to any race."

Bignell added that he sees the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race as beneficial to the Tour Down Under

"It could well help to build the calendar in Australia for world cycling," he said. "The Cadel race is a one-day race so I guess you treat the six-day Tour Down Under like a test match-equivalent. Both can co-exist quite well."

Bretagne-Séché Environnement confirm Fédrigo, Sepulveda and Delaplace for Tour de France

French Pro-Continental team Bretagne-Séché Environnement has announced its first three riders for the 2015 Tour de France. Four time stage winner Pierrick Fédrigo, Argentinian general classification rider Eduardo Sepulveda and Anthony Delaplace are the first three riders to be named for the 102nd edition of the race.

"lt was important for us to reveal the basis of our team for the Tour de France two months before the start. It will bring more peace in the coming weeks for the riders concerned," team manager Emmanuel Hubert explained. "For our second participation after 2014 edition, we want to show that we are growing and will conduct three objectives: a stage victory, a place in the Top 15 that we just missed it a year ago and, like last year, our nine riders finish in Paris."

The selection to the race justifies Fédrigo's decision to step down a level after five years with FDJ in the WorldTour.

"I am glad to hear this selection," Fédrigo said. "I will go to the Tour with an idea of revenge in mind, I had trouble digesting my non-selection last year (with FdJ). But I will prepare myself also with humility. Even at age 36, and with ten Tours behind me, the Tour's scary. I also note that the two times I came back after a year's absence, I won a stage ... "

The news was also weel recived by Sepulveda after he was forced out of the 2014 edition due to injury

"It was always a dream for me to compete in the Tour, I will do everything to be worthy of this appointment," Sepulveda said. "But last year I was also selected before getting hurt in a fall late May and have to give up. However, this is a great happiness to go to train in knowing that has its place in the biggest race in the world. There were not many Argentines who participated ... "