News shorts: Europcar WorldTour licence delayed, Sanchez races Spanish cyclo-cross

Image 1 of 3 Team Europcar at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Samu Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Mike Teunissen (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Europcar's WorldTour licence delayed

Europcar's WorldTour license has been held up as the deadline draws closer for the UCI's announcement about which teams will make the cut in 2015. According to a report in Sud Ouest, the French team is struggling to find the final five percent of its budget for the 2015 season, and its license hangs in the balance.

"The license is pending," team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau told Sud Ouest. "But I do not think we are alone in this situation. Several teams are struggling to make ends meet."

The UCI is scheduled to announce later this month the list of 18 teams that will compete at the WorldTour level next year. Europcar has already said it will not continue as a sponsor beyond the 2015 season.

Sanchez takes part in Spanish cyclo-cross

Although he has yet to sign with a team for the 2015 season, 2008 Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez has been keeping busy with some cyclo-cross racing in Spain, according to a report on Biciclismo. The BMC rider finished 11th at the 4th Memorial Amadeo Izquierdo cyclo-cross race in Northern Spain over the weekend.

Sanchez, 36, rode with BMC in 2014 following a long run at Euskaltel-Euskadi, during which time he won five stages at the Vuelta a Espana, the overall at the 2012 Tour of the Basque Country, and he finished second at the 2010 Tour de France and the 2009 Vuelta. Sanchez finished sixth this year at the Vuelta and was fifth at Il Lombardia.

Teunissen breaks collarbone again



Mike Teunissen's preparation for the 2015 season has been set back after the 22-year-old broke his collarbone last week for the second time in six months. Teunissen revealed the injury on Twitter, writing that he had "[c]rashed during training today, broke my collarbone for the 2nd time in 6 months season '15 preparation will be delayed for a few weeks..."

The winner of this year's espoirs versions of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Tour recently signed a two-year deal with Team Lotto NL-Jumbo that will take him through the end of 2016.

Julien Antomarchi to Roubaix Lille Metropole

Julien Antomarchi has signed with the Roubaix Lille Metrople UCI Continental team in northern France after spending four seasons at La Pomme Marseille, according to Velo101. The 30-year-old Frenchman, who previously rode with Team Type 1-Sanfofi and Skil-Simano, took the overall victory this year at the Tour of Hainan, winning two stages of the UCI 2.HC race in China.