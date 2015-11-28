News shorts: Etixx-QuickStep’s Lampaert, Maes, Vermote and Vandenbergh sprint for charity

Image 1 of 5 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) finished third on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Feng and Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Lampre-Merida) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan pulls on his new world champion's jacket (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 5 Phil Gaimon (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe)

Etixx-QuickStep’s Lampaert, Maes, Vermote and Vandenbergh sprint for charity

Etixx-QuickStep riders Yves Lampaert, Nikolas Maes, Julien Vermote and Stijn Vandenbergh will challenge UNILIN employees to sprint matches for charity on December 3 in Wielsbeke, Belgium.

“We are very glad to give our contributions to this project,” Lampaert said in a team press release. “By taking part in the Music for Life Campaign, we hope more and more people will join this cause and deliver their contribution to the Flemish Association for Autism or to other organizations, as every gesture – no matter how small it is – counts.”

UNILIN, a flooring manufacturer of Quick-Step design floors, is hosting the event with help of the Etixx-QuickStep riders to supports the Flemish Association for Autism during Music for Life, a yearly campaign by Belgian radio station Studio Brussels. All proceeds will go the Flemish Association for Autism.

Several of the Etixx-QuickStep riders also recently raced at the Tom Boonen's Boonen and Friends Charity Cyclo-cross 2015 on Saturday.

Mario Costa renews with Lampre-Merida

Mario Costa, the younger bother of former world champion Rui, has re-signed with the WorldTour team Lampre-Merida for a second season.

"I'm so proud I can continue my professional way of racing in Lampre-Merida, where there's an impressive group of people and where everything is on a high professional level. The 2015 season was very important for my career, I'd like to do even better for the team, for the sponsors and for my teammates in the next season.”

This year, Costa played an important role for his team at the Tour of Turkey, Paris-Nice and Tour of Hainan. He raced for a total of 67 days through the Tour of Qatar, Pais Vasco, Tour of Japan, Tour de Suisse, Arctic Race of Norway and Abu Dhai Tour.

"The role of Mario Costa has been important for the whole season, because he gave his effective help to the captains in all the situation and in every kind of race, both in World Tour races and in extra European ones. That's why he's very appreciated by everyone in the team,” said Team Manager Brent Copeland.

Twitter followers say peloton needs more personality

Cyclingnews Twitter followers say that the professional peloton needs more riders with character and charisma. They responded to the poll question on Saturday. The question was provoked after Claudio Chiappucci recently expressed his opinion that "Peter Sagan is a lone example of spirit and charisma in an otherwise dull and metronomic sea of riders." That was rebuked by Phil Gaimon, who stated that riders in the pro peloton "are not robots."