De Bie wins Boonen and Friends Charity Cyclo-cross 2015 - Gallery

Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen did not start his sixth annual charity event Boonen and Friends 2015 but there was a star-studded group that joined in the day's cyclo-cross race held at the Zilvermeer in Mol, Belgium. In the end, it was Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) who took the win ahead of Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Pieter Van Speybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

They day's event included some 50 professional riders including Boonen's Etixx-QuickStep teammates; Michal Kwiatkowski, Nikki Terpstra, Stijn Vandenbergh and Zdenek Stybar. Other big names were Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin), Andre Greipel, Jurgen Van den Broeck and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), to name a few.

Boonen is still recovering from a head injury, temporal bone fracture, sustained in a crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour in October. He is confident that he will recover in time for the Spring Classics.

Check out the gallery of participants racing the Boonen and Friends 2015.