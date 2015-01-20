News shorts: Dowsett training again, IAM Cycling change jerseys

Image 1 of 6 Thumbs up from Alex Dowsett (Image credit: Movistar) Image 2 of 6 Old IAM Cycling jersey (Image credit: IAM Cycling) Image 3 of 6 New IAM Cycling jersey (Image credit: IAM Cycling) Image 4 of 6 A new jersey but the same team for Tom Boonen at Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 The Colombia team has a new jersey for 2015 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Alex Dowsett hard at work (Image credit: Movistar)

Dowsett back to training

Alex Dowsett’s Hour Record bid could be back on track after he began training again just seven days after he fractured his collarbone in a crash. Dowsett had to undergo surgery on his shoulder late last week after a fall during a training ride near his home in Essex last Tuesday. His Movistar team posted pictures of the British rider on the home trainer on Twitter earlier today.

An official decision on Dowsett’s Hour Record attempt is still to be made. Currently, Dowsett is set to make his attempt in London on February 27.

Colombia-Coldeportes disappointed to miss Giro d'Italia

Colombia-Coldeportes team manager Claudio Corti has revealed his disappointment after the team was not selected for the 2015 Giro d'Italia but insisted the Colombian team will continue to race 'with our head held high'.

On Monday, Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport gave the five wildcard invitations to Bardiani CSF, Androni Giocattoli, 2014 Coppa Italia winner Southest (formerly Neri Sottoli), Nippo-Vini Fantini and Polish team CCC Sprandi. Colombia-Coldeportes was invited to Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and Il Lombardia but the team now faces a battle to secure a wildcard place for the Vuelta a España if it is to ride a Grand Tour in 2015.

“Our goal was always to win a spot for the Giro and the Vuelta. RCS Sport selected us for the other races but left us out of the Giro; we are hopeful to get more consideration from the Vuelta a Espana,” Corti said in a statement from the team. “Less deserving teams – either from an ethical, competitive or professional point of view – were picked instead of us. I think the history of a sports club, and of its managers, should also be a factor.“ I believe a Country like Colombia, that is bringing a lot to cycling, should have deserved greater attention and consideration. We will continue on our own path, with our head held high.”

IAM forced to change jerseys

IAM Cycling have been forced to alter the back of their jerseys after the UCI deemed that the design was outside the regulations. The new jersey design sees the riders’ names moved to just below the shoulder blades with the web address IAMFUNDS.CH where the name had previously been. The initial jersey design released by the team at the start of this year featured each riders’ name in large capital letters underneath the IAM logo.

However, this is not permitted under the UCI rule 1.3.043, which states that the layout of all advertising must be the same for each rider. Stef Clement and his teammates are sporting the new-look jersey at the Tour Down Under this week.

The UCI said in a statement to Cyclingnews that, "It’s clear in the UCI Regulations that the upper section of any jersey shall be reserved for the team’s principal sponsors. Therefore, the UCI invited IAM Cycling to revise the initial design of its outfit. The new jersey was judged to be in compliance with the regulations and was therefore registered. Under these very same regulations, other elements of the outfit, including the helmet, are not subject to similar restrictions, giving teams more freedom in the design of their kit."

Boonen becomes a father

Tom Boonen has become a father for the first time after his long-term girlfriend Lore gave birth to twin girls last weekend. The news comes 10 months after Boonen and his partner suffered a miscarriage of their first child. The couple have decided to name the two girls Valentine and Jacqueline.

“Yesterday evening our family expanded with 2 little princesses. Valentine and Jacqueline, all 2 2.4 kilo. Babies and mom are doing fine,” Boonen wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Boonen is due to begin his season with Etixx-QuickStep at the Tour of Qatar at the beginning of February.

