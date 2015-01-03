News Shorts: Colombia-Coldeportes will start season in San Luis

Image 1 of 3 Fabio Duarte (L) celebrates his victory with a Colombia-Coldeportes teammate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Colavita-Bianchi's 2015 jersey. (Image credit: Colavita-Bianchi) Image 3 of 3 Colavita helps the chase (Image credit: Matt James)

Colombia-Coldeportes announces roster for San Luis

Team Colombia-Coldeportes will start its 2015 season in Argentina at the Tour de San Luis from January 19-25.

“We will start in San Luis again, which is good because it’s a demanding race with high level competition,” said team director Oscar Pellicioli. “We will be looking to show the correct approach, showing off and targeting results from the beginning, to launch the new season on the right track.”

Colombia-Coldeportes will field a strong six-man line-up: Colombian National Champion Miguel Angel Rubiano will lead the team, using the opportunity to test his legs before his defense of his jersey at the Colombian National Championships on February 8. Rodolfo Torres will also target the mountain stages of San Luis, while Carlos Julian Quintero and Juan Pablo Valencia will be looking for opportunities in the flat stages to set up sprinter Leonardo Duque.

Colombia-Coldeportes roster for Tour de San Luis: Edward Diaz, Leonardo Duque, Carlos Julian Quintero, Miguel Angel Rubiano, Rodolfo Torres, Juan Pablo Valencia

Astana women begin training camp in Turkey

The Astana-Acca Due O women's team will start its first official training camp Sunday in Alanya, Turkey. In this first official training camp, the team we'll have all the riders with the exception of Mexicans Ingrid Drexel and Carolina Rodríguez, who will continue their work at home.

Led by team manager Zulfia Zabirova and sports directors Aldo Piccolo and Matteo Varago, the team will be in Turkey for 10 days. Seven riders from Kazakhstan will extend their stay in Alanya until the beginning of February to reach the best physical condition for the Asian Championships (road and track) in Thailand in the province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

“The Turkish coast offers us perfect weather and routes,” Zabirova said. “And I think we can do a good job and build the basis for the entire season. But this first training camp is important also for other aspects: we'll talk about calendar and programs, but most of all we'll have a chance to know each other well because it's a brand new project and if we want to be successful a key aspect is to understand working method of every rider and member of the team.”

Colavita-Bianchi Women's Cycling Team announces 2015 roster

The Colavita women's team, which has added Bianchi as a co-title sponsor, announced its 2015 roster this week.

Additions to the 2015 team include Morgan Brown from Novo Nordisk, Jessica Cutler from FCS Rouse and Kathryn Donavan, a climbing sensation from Twenty16. Returning riders include three-time National Criterium Calendar individual champion Erica Allar, Whitney Schultz and Jessica Prinner. Veteran and all-around rider Mary Zider will return on the road and as the appointed Director Sportif.

“Each rider brings something special to our team,” Zinder said in a statement released by the team. “You can expect to see these extremely talented athletes to leverage and benefit from our collective experience, seasoned leadership and youth.”

During the 2015 season, the professional Colavita-Bianchi team will focus on USA Cycling's National Criterium Calendar, UCI one-day road races and select events on USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar. The team will head to Clermont, Florida, January 22-29 for a team bonding experience and media camp.