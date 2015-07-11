Daniel Teklehaimanot profile: A pioneer of African cycling

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot is the first Eritrean to wear a leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot moved into the mountains jersey after a day in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Recently crowned Eritrean champion Daniel Teklehaimanot with the microphone (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 5 of 5 TEKLEHAIMANOT Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Daniel Teklehaimanot ensured that he would ride in the Tour de France’s polka-dot jersey at least until the rest day after spending two days in the break and mopping up four mountain points along the way. The MTN-Qhubeka rider made history just by arriving at the Tour and continues to do so with this jersey, but who is Daniel Teklehaimanot?

A quiet and friendly, but determined character, Teklehaimanot may be a new name to a lot of cycling fans. Some may know him from his exploits at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June or some may be familiar with him from his stint at the WorldTour level back in 2012 and 2013. However, in his native Eritrea, Teklehaimanot is a national hero – a whopping 3,000 people turned up for his wedding late last year. The passion for cycling is one of the reminders of the 60-odd years that Italy ruled the country.





