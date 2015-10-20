News shorts: De Jong extends with Boels-Dolmans

Image 1 of 5 Junior women's time trial bronze medalist Demi De Jong (Netherlands) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Demi de Jong (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Scott Law wins the omnium time trial which helped the Australian win the silver medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 5 Aaron Donnelly put his power on display in the TT with a solid second-place finish (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 The Nippo - Vini Fantini team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Demi de Jong extends with Boels - Dolmans

Boels-Dolmans have announced the contract extension of Demi de Jong for the 2016 season. The 20-year-old has been with the team since 2014 finishing winning the U23 national Dutch road race title earlier this year and placing eighth overall at the 1.1 Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik.

"The bar is raised high, but I hope to be able to support the lead riders all the way into the finals the coming year and maybe even compete for a spot on the winners platform myself," de Jong said of extending her contract.

The 2012 junior Worlds time trial bronze medalist added that in 2015 she has felt herself developing into a stronger rider and with a big off-season is looking to continue her progression in the professional peloton.

"The past year I noticed - specially during the Festival Luxembourgeois and the Emakumeen Bira - that I am able to ride at the head of the course for a longer period of time," de Jong said. "I hope to be able to take it one step further this winter, so that I can contribute to some beautiful results and win a few races myself. I would like to retain my national title with the espoirs; for me, that was the highlight of 2015."

Boels manager Danny Stam explained it was an easy decision to extend with de Jong and is looking forward to working with the Dutch rider.

"I have to say that Demi has shown real development, specially during the past year. She is young and you cannot expect her to reach the same level as our lead riders, but she has made some significant progress in the past two years," Stam said. "Demi has also been valuable to the team. We see great potential in her and hope she will continue to develop the way she has been. She comes into her own when the course is a little more difficult, when it is rising slightly. We like being part of her development."

Scott Law and Aaron Donnelly confirmed for MS Wollongong Criterium

Avanti's Scott Law and Aaron Donnelly have been added to the start list of the MS Wollongong Criterium to be held November 1. The inaugural criterium will also feature Mark Renshaw with several other Australian professionals and National Ride Series riders to be announced before the race. The men's race will be 55 laps of the course for a total of 36km while the women's race is 20km.

Cycling NSW CEO Phil Ayres explained the criterium has been in the works for three years and is pleasured to see it come to fruition after hard work from all parties involved.

"This is a major breakthrough for the sport – an opportunity to showcase those cycling warriors who take part. I'd like to thank Brad McGee and Ben Kersten from the NSW Institute of Sport, Phill Bates AM, and MS, for their combined effort to forge the MS Wollongong Criterium," said Ayres.

Kazushige Kuboki signs for Nippo-Fantini

Italian national champion Kazushige Kuboki will ride in the colours of Italian Pro-Continental team Nippo-Vini Fantini. The 26-year-old's move was announced at the Italian embassy in Tokyo with the team to sign several other Japanese riders for the upcoming season.

"The arrival of Kuboki is very important for us. He's young, but he's a champion already and will enable us to export the image and the flag of Japan worldwide, strengthening the team at the same time," said the team's general manager Hiroshi Daimon. "Together with him, the arrival of the new Sports Director Shinichi Fukushima will also allow us to better coordinate the activities in Asia, expanding the staff and supporting Stefano Giuliani and Mario Manzoni, with his experience."

Kuboki spent the last two seasons with Team UKYO racing a selection of 2.1 and 2.2 races in Asia as well as the Volta a Portugal in 2014.