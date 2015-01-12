Gallery: 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini team presentation

Image 1 of 22 The Nippo-Vini Fantini 2015 team. (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 2 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 3 of 22 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali makes a guest appearance in support of his brother Antonio (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 4 of 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini and the team issues De Rosa (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 5 of 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini General Manager Francesco Pelosi speaks to some 500 guests (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 6 of 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini General Manager Francesco Pelosi (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 7 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini presentation (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 8 of 22 Valentino Sciotti from Farnese Vini (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 9 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini official team presentation in Italy (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 10 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini official team presentation in Italy (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 11 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini on stage in Italy (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 12 of 22 Tour de France winner and guest Vincenzo Nibali on stage with his brother Antonio (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 13 of 22 Italian national team coach Davide Cassani speaks to guests at the team presentation (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 14 of 22 Italian national team coach Davide Cassani makes a guest appearance (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 15 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini official team presentation with De Rosa (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 16 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini official team presentation (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 17 of 22 Cristiano De Rosa speaks to the team's guests (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 18 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini official team presentation (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 19 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini ready to ride in 2015 (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 20 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini blue and orange kits (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 21 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 22 of 22 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini official team presentation in Italy (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini)

Italian-Japanese Professional Continental team Nippo-Vini Fantini officially presented their 2015 roster in the Tosti theatre in Ortona, Italy on Saturday. Team captain Damiano Cunego led the 16-rider squad onto the stage wearing the team’s new blue and orange kit.

Team Manager Francesco Pelosi was on-hand to present the riders on stage to some 500 guests, along with Manager Hiroshi Daimon, Directeur Sportif Mario Manzoni and Technical Directeur Stefano Giuliani, who spoke about the athletes and the team's goals for the upcoming season.

In October, the team announced that Cunego had signed on board for two seasons, until the end of 2016. The 2004 Giro d'Italia winner will lead the team that also includes Giacomo Berlato, Alessandro Bisolti, Daniele Colli, Pierpaolo De Negri, Yuri Filosi, Eduard Grosu, Manabu Ishibashi, Shiki Kuroeda, Alessandro Malaguti, Nicolas Marini, Antonio Nibali, Mattia Pozzo, Riccardo Starcchiotto, Antonio Viola and Genki Yamamoto.

Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali, from the WorldTour Astana team, made a guest appearance in support of his brother Antonio, who will make his debut on the professional circuit with Nippo-Vini Fantini this year.

Mizushima Kazunori Chairman e Representative Director of the NIPPO Corporation was the guest of honour and other guests included Valentino Sciotti for Farnese Vini, Cristiano De Rosa and Italian national team coach Davide Cassani, who spoke about the young Italian riders on the team.

