Gallery: 2015 Nippo-Vini Fantini team presentation

Team Manager Francesco Pelosi was on-hand to present the riders on stage to some 500 guests, along with Manager Hiroshi Daimon, Directeur Sportif Mario Manzoni and Technical Directeur Stefano Giuliani, who spoke about the athletes and the team's goals for the upcoming season.
In October, the team announced that Cunego had signed on board for two seasons, until the end of 2016. The 2004 Giro d'Italia winner will lead the team that also includes Giacomo Berlato, Alessandro Bisolti, Daniele Colli, Pierpaolo De Negri, Yuri Filosi, Eduard Grosu, Manabu Ishibashi, Shiki Kuroeda, Alessandro Malaguti, Nicolas Marini, Antonio Nibali, Mattia Pozzo, Riccardo Starcchiotto, Antonio Viola and Genki Yamamoto.
Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali, from the WorldTour Astana team, made a guest appearance in support of his brother Antonio, who will make his debut on the professional circuit with Nippo-Vini Fantini this year.
Mizushima Kazunori Chairman e Representative Director of the NIPPO Corporation was the guest of honour and other guests included Valentino Sciotti for Farnese Vini, Cristiano De Rosa and Italian national team coach Davide Cassani, who spoke about the young Italian riders on the team.
To view the full Nippo-Vini Fantini team presentation gallery please click here.
