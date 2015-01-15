News shorts: BMC announce seven riders for Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 2 The BMC team pose for a photo together with team leader Cadel Evans (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 The Cronulla women's podium; Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank), Kimberly Wells (Specialized Securitor) and Emily Collins (Bates Bikes) (Image credit: Stuart Baker)

BMC announce seven riders for Tour Down Under

BMC officially announced on Thursday the seven riders who will represent the red-and-black US team at the upcoming Santos Tour Down Under. Joining Cadel Evans in his second-to-last race will be Rohan Dennis, Silvan Dillier, Campbell Flakemore, Michael Schär, Peter Stetina and Danilo Wyss.

“The team will be working hard for Cadel to support him to do his best," said team director Fabio Baldato. "The course will be challenging but I think he can perform well just one more time."

The Tour Down Under begins with the team presentation on January 17, with the People's Choice Classic criterium the following day. WorldTour racing begins in Adelaide on January 20, concluding on January 25.

Cadel Evans will end his career after his eponymous Great Ocean Road Race on February 1.

High5 Dream Team debut at inaugural Santos Women's Tour

The High5 Dream Team will take to the road for the first time on Saturday at the Santos Women’s Tour, the latest addition to Cycling Australia’s Subaru National Road Series calendar.

Kimberly Wells, the two-time and reigning Australian criterium champion, and Beck Wiasak, a World Cup gold medallist on the track, will be the driving forces behind the High5 Dream Team. Jessica Mundy, Kendelle Hodges and three-time junior track world champion Georgia Baker, who have ridden into form following the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic and the Australian National Championships earlier in the month, will also compete with the team this weekend.

“We’ll race together for the first time at the Santos Women’s Tour, it’s a really exciting time,” said Wells, who won the national criterium title in 2013 and 2015. “I’d love to be able to post a win in the green and gold stripes for the High5 Dream Team.”

Team director Donna Rae-Szalinski said she is bringing a strong squad to the race, but they will be up against some “very seasoned” opposition.

“Going in to the race, we are going to focus on following a process which will give us the best opportunity for a result,” Rae-Szalinski said. “We have some very strong finishers, but we also have strong breakaway riders who have a handy sprint on them which is a real bonus for us.”

The four-stage tour begins with a 59km road race in Woodside on Saturday, January 17, and concludes with a criterium in Victoria Park on Tuesday, January 20.

British MTB marathon championships return to Scottish Border

The 2015 British Mountain Bike Marathon Championships will return to the Scottish border on a 75km single-lap course. The champiosnhips will be part of the Selkirk Mountain Bike Marathon open cycling event on Saturday, May 2.

“We are delighted to be working with Durty Events once again,” organizers said in statement relased tot he press. “Selkirk has rapidly become the home of the British Mountain Bike Marathon Championships in recent years and has established a fine reputation for the excellence of its trails and the high standard of event infrastructure.”

Durty Events, which has staged the Selkirk MTB Marathon since 2013, is also announced it has received National Events Programme funding from EventScotland, the country’s national events agency, to support the staging..

“The British Mountain Bike Marathon Championships will see some of the country’s top riders compete in the Scottish Borders, with amateur riders also given the chance to test themselves along the three single loop courses,” said Paul Bush OBE, Chief Operating Officer for EventScotland.

With a choice of three single-loop and fully marked courses (approx. 25km, 50km and 75km), all setting off from Selkirk High Street, the Selkirk MTB Marathon is a ride through the best trails the Scottish Borders has to offer.

The 2015 British MTB Marathon Championships will be run as a separate 'wave' start shortly before the 'sportive' events begin. The 75km race is open to male and female riders (19+) who are British citizens and hold a full British Cycling or UCI recognised racing licence. Red, white and blue British championship jerseys will be up for grabs in both male and female classes.