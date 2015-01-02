News shorts: Androni Giocattoli to start in South America

Image 1 of 5 The 2015 Bretagne-Seche Environnement kit (Image credit: Bretagne-Seche) Image 2 of 5 Gianni Salvo, Androni - Venezuela Team Manager (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The 2015 Bretagne-Seche Environnement kit (Image credit: Bretagne-Seche) Image 4 of 5 2015 Androni Giocattoli jersey (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 5 of 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia) powers the break along (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela to start season in South America

Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela will start their 2015 season at the UCI 2.2 Vuelta al Tachira en Bicicleta from January 9-18 in Venezuela and then travel to Argentina for UCI 2.1 Tour de San Luis held from January 19-25. The team released a photo of the new jersey their riders will wear, which keeps their traditional red, blue and white colours.

Franco Pellizotti will lead the 2015 roster that also includes Oscar Gatto, Davide Appollonio, Marco Bandiera, Marco Benfatto, Tiziano Dall’Antonia, Alberto Nardin, Emanuele Sella, Simone Stortoni, Alessio Taliani, Gianfranco Zilioli, Andrea Zordan, Carlos Galvis, Jackson Rodriguez, Yonder Godoy, Carlos Gimenez, John Ebsen and Serghei Tvetcov.

“New riders, new Kuota bicycles and new Santini jerseys,” said Team Manager Gianni Savio. “But the attitude which will guide us throughout the new season will be unchanged: same determination and same enthusiasm to honour the races and offer all our fans new emotions.”

Top Colombian riders to contest road nationals in February

The top Colombian road racers will compete for the national title at the championship event held on February 8 in Antioquia. The road race is being held two months earlier than last year to allow Colombian’s competing for top-ranked international teams to participate.

Defending champion Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia-Coldeportes), who won the title last April, will line up against a world-class field that also includes confirmed riders Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge).

Rubiano will have the full support from his Colombia-Coldeportes teammates Jonathan Paredes, Edward Diaz, Darwin Pantoja and Alex Cano.

Lampre-Merida 2014 recap

The Italian Lampre-Merida team started the year with a look back at its 27 victories in the 2014 season. Although the two Giro d'Italia stage wins by Diego Ulissi have been hanging in the balance since he tested above the legal limit for an asthma drug, the team still had plenty of success, with eight victories by Sacha Modolo, a stage win and overall Tour de Suisse win by world champion Rui Costa, and two stage wins in the Vuelta a España.

Women's Tour of Britain route to be unveiled soon

The Friends Life Women's Tour is set to take place for the second year in the East of England, from June 17-25, with the host towns and route to be announced this month. The organisers released a video recap of the 2014 inaugural edition, won by Marianne Vos, who also claimed three of the five stages. The promotional video highlights the importance of the high profile race for the women.

New look for Bretagne-Séché Environnement

The French pro continental team Bretagne-Séché Environnement unveiled its 2015 kit with the dawn of the new year, one which eliminates the white background in favor of black and green.

The team includes the Feillu brothers, sprinter Romain and climber Brice, with new recruits Pierrick Fedrigo from FDJ, sprinter Yauheni Hutarovich from AG2R and Jonathan Hivert from Belkin.

2015 Bretagne-Séché-Environnement: Jean-Marc Bideau, Matthieu Boulo, Frédéric Brun, Maxime Cam, Anthony Delaplace, Pierrick Fedrigo, Brice Feillu, Romain Feillu, Armindo Fonseca, Arnaud Gerard, Florian Guillou, Jonathan Hivert, Yauheni Hutarovich, Benoît Jarrier, Christophe Laborie, Kevin Ledanois, Daniel Mclay, Pierre-Luc Perichon, Eduardo Sepulveda, Florian Vachon