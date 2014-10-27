News shorts: Cookson on women's Tour de France, Gatto at Androni

Image 1 of 5 UCI president Brian Cookson was on hand for the podium presentations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Oscar Gatto celebrating a champagne moment (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 5 Ben Swift and Alex Dowsett do battle (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 4 of 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) with her 2014 rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Yoeri Havik celebrates winning the Madison on day 2 of Rotterdam Six (Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)

Joint Tour de France won’t work, says Cookson

UCI president Brian Cookson told Bloomberg that a concurrent men's and women's Tour de France won't work. Cookson believes that an independent event for women with separate sponsors would work better.

"Suddenly to say here's a three-week race isn't going to work, it didn't in the past," said Cookson. "ASO have quite clearly said that it's a very difficult ask. I don't think we're going to see that happen for all sorts of logistical reasons."

The call for a women's Tour de France continues to gain momentum, with Tour organisers ASO holding the first edition of La Course on the final day of this year's men's race. Race director Christian Prudhomme has already told Cyclingnews that it wouldn't be possible to have the events run at the same time. However, he hinted that the one-day format could be extended to other events such as the Vuelta a España.

Gatto signs for Androni

Oscar Gatto has found refuge at Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela after he failed to secure a contract with the newly formed Cannondale-Garmin. According to Gazzetto dello Sport, the 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Italian Pro Continental squad. Gatto returned to the WorldTour with Cannondale at this beginning of the season, after spending five seasons at Pro Continental level with Vini Fantini, winning two stages of the Tour of Austria in the lime green.

A last ditch victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen that denied Thomas Voeckler on the line brought him to the attention of Cannondale who were looking for support for Peter Sagan.

He will join fellow Italian Davide Appollonio at Androni, as team manager Gianni Savio looks to strengthen the sprint line-up.

Longest Lap

The Revolution Series introduced a new event at the opening round this weekend, called the Longest lap. Also known as the Marymoor Crawl, after it was inaugurated at the Marymoor Velodrome in Washington, the event prevents riders from crossing the start line for three minutes requiring them to perform a track stand. After three minutes, the bell is rung and the riders must complete a one-lap sprint. It is the first time the event has been performed at a professional level, with NFTO's Adam Blythe winning on the day. Watch the below video to see how the professionals went.

Derny rider out of danger after Amsterdam crash

Former cyclist and derny rider Cees Stam is on the mend after a horrifying crash curing the Amsterdam Six Days. Stam was leading his grandson Yoeri Havik, who went down in the incident, during a derny race on the second day when he appeared to faint before crashing. He was subsequently run over by another derny bike as he slid down the track. Havik was OK to carry on racing and went on to win overall with his teammate Niki Terpstra.

"We have returned to normal visiting hours, which means that situation is no longer life-threatening. He is also awake," explained Havik. "Hopefully we can all be together in one place and enjoy this victory when he is fully recovered again."

Dideriksen turn pro

Double junior women's world champion Amalie Dideriksen will step into the professional ranks after signing a two-year contract with Boels-Dolmans. The Danish rider beat Italy's Sofia Bertizzolo to win her second consecutive junior title, in Ponferrada. She will join the likes of World Cup winner Lizzie Armitstead and 2013 time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk in the team.

"The atmosphere and the team spirit of this team appeal to me and I think that these will be good surroundings for me to develop myself as a rider. I know that the switch to the women's elite will not be easy and that is why I am glad that I was allowed two seasons to develop myself," said Dideriksen. "My ambition to combine road racing and track cycling also played a part in my decision to sign with Boels-Dolmans."