New Rapha Pro Team gear goes discipline-specific

The days of 'the jersey' are numbered it seems, as Rapha has released new items in its Pro Team range that target specific disciplines, with design details tweaked to excel in two very different environments, as well as a slight tweak in the design of its most premium pair of bib shorts too.

On offer is a pair of new race jerseys, one designed for the fast, intense world of crit racing - the Pro Team Crit jersey - and one for the fast, intense but also hot and hungry world of gravel racing and adventure riding, the Pro Team Gravel jersey, which will sit alongside the generalist Pro Team Jersey and the already-aero Pro Team Aero Jersey.

Are we going to have to shake up the structure of our list of the best cycling jerseys to add gravel jerseys into the mix in the future? Very possibly, but for now, let's focus on the details of these new pieces.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Pro Team Crit Jersey

The first of two new jerseys from Rapha is designed specifically for the demands of crit racing, and designed with the Legion of LA team very much in mind. Given Rapha already has the Pro Team Jersey and the Pro Team Aero Jersey you’d be forgiven for assuming they had the bases covered for the fast, intense world of crit racing, but Rapha reckons that these shorter circuit races have distinct demands from that of the WorldTour.

The focus is on a mix of aerodynamics and muscle support, with a seamless shoulder panel constructed from a textured fabric to improve airflow, which also features a compression fit. It is, it seems, more aero than the Aero jersey, but shares some details with it like the low profile collar to aid cooling and not leave anything flapping in the wind with the jersey open, and breathable fabric for the main panels to dump heat during intense efforts.

The pockets, perhaps not necessary for a crit race but very much so for us mere enthusiasts, are constructed in a low profile, seamless way to create as little resistance as possible too.

There are reflective details too in the form of the logo and the Pro Team stripes, but I don’t think anyone is going to mistake this for a commuter garment anytime soon.

The Pro Team Crit Jersey is available in dark navy/dark grey, dark orange/dark navy, and navy/blue for the men, and dark navy/dark grey and peach/orange for the women. It will cost £200/$275/€240 and it's available to buy right away.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Pro Team Gravel Jersey

In stark contrast to the short, intense world of city centre crits is the endurance focussed world of elite gravel racing, and Rapha has a jersey designed specifically for the demands of events like Unbound.

The Pro Team Gravel Jersey features the same aero fabric on the shoulders as the Pro Team Crit Jersey, but the front is constructed entirely from a highly breathable mesh to aid temperature regulation in the heat, and the back panel is UV protective for spending hours on end under the beating sun. Much like the updated Powerweave bib shorts, the Pro Team Gravel Jersey uses woven fabrics to provide compression while not compromising the lightness or breathability.

The real talking point of this jersey though is the pocket design, and associated support. Rapha has opted for a five-pocket arrangement, which appears to take the form of the standard three rear pockets, plus two smaller piggyback options on top of the left and right pockets for smaller items like bars and gels.

To provide support for this precious cargo, and avoid the contents swinging left and right with an unzipped jersey the Pro Team Gravel Jersey also features a new waistband; a thick strip of supportive fabric extends the whole way around the jersey to clamp the lower section of it firmly in place. The men’s version opts for a ¾ zip, but following feedback from female test riders the women’s model has a full-length zip to allow it to be put on and taken off more easily.

The Pro Team Gravel Jersey is for both men and women in light teal/dark orange or dark grey/dark orange. This will cost £200/$275/€240, and will be available for sale as of 21 June.

Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts

The top of the range Powerweave bibs from Rapha aren’t new, but they have received an update. The same compression enhancing woven fabric remains, along with the invisible leg grippers. They're the same in almost all aspects, except one of the most important: The chamois.

The Powerweave bibs now feature a new pad that is slimmer, lighter, more breathable and quicker drying. Rapha pads, especially in its high-end options, have always been relatively thick so we don’t expect this will now be a paper-thin cushion, but it does perhaps point to a focus more on intense crit racing for these shorts rather than hours and hours in the saddle at a lower intensity.

The Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts come in dark grey/dark navy, navy/green, and an RCC exclusive dark navy/carbon grey colourway. A pair will set you back £295/$395/€350 and are available to buy immediately.