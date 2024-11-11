New Nimbl Urano gravel shoes are $600, come only in white

Claimed weight for Nimbl's first gravel shoes is 508g a pair in size 43

Premium cycling shoe brand Nimbl has expanded its range to seven with the launch of the Urano, its first off-road shoe. As with the brand’s other shoes, the Nimbl Urano is handmade in Italy and boasts low weight, claimed at 254g per shoe for a size 43.  

“We concentrated on developing a model with the character and top-tier performance that our riders expect, as well as the ability to compete on a variety of terrains… What was the result? Whatever terrain you pedal on, this shoe is extremely fast and versatile,” says Nimbl’s CEO Francesco Sergio.

