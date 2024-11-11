New Nimbl Urano gravel shoes are $600, come only in white

Premium cycling shoe brand Nimbl has expanded its range to seven with the launch of the Urano, its first off-road shoe. As with the brand’s other shoes, the Nimbl Urano is handmade in Italy and boasts low weight, claimed at 254g per shoe for a size 43.

“We concentrated on developing a model with the character and top-tier performance that our riders expect, as well as the ability to compete on a variety of terrains… What was the result? Whatever terrain you pedal on, this shoe is extremely fast and versatile,” says Nimbl’s CEO Francesco Sergio.

Low weight design

The Urano's 508g a pair claimed weight is despite two Boa Li2 dial closures (Image credit: Nimbl)

At 508g a pair (why do shoemakers insist on quoting the weight for a single shoe when almost everyone wears two?), the Nimbl Urano shoes are exceptionally low in weight for a gravel shoe, where the tread increases the amount of material needed.

That’s very competitive; in our guide to the best gravel bike shoes , the lightest pair we weighed in the same size 43 were the Specialized S-Works Recon at 635g including cleats and bolts, which add around 70g. Minus the cleats, that equates to 565g.

The low weight of the Nimbl Urano is despite the inclusion of two Boa Li2 low-profile dial closures in the new microfibre upper. The upper material is claimed to make the shoes easier to clean, with Nimbl recommending wiping with a damp cloth after every ride. It’s also chosen for abrasion resistance, as well as offering improved ventilation for hot weather riding.

Nimbl says that the Urano's fit matches that of its road cycling shoes.

The Urano's sole unit has a stack height claimed to be under 2mm (Image credit: Nimbl)

The upper sits on a full-carbon sole unit with a stack height that Nimbl says is under 2mm. It’s similar to those used in Nimbl’s road shoes, just with TPU grips at the toe, mid-sole and heel and a lower-profile piece under the midfoot.

Despite the grips, Nimbl states that the Urano is a performance-driven shoe aimed at serious enthusiasts and pro gravel racers and not designed for long stretches of hike-a-bike.

Nimbl has previously focused on producing some of the best road cycling shoes, with its shoes worn for the last couple of seasons by the Visma-Lease a Bike pros.

When we reviewed the Nimbl Feat Ultimate shoes, our reviewer reckoned that they were the best cycling shoes he’d ever used. They too are very light, at 406g a pair in size 44 and stood up better to use than many shoes we test, which maybe bodes well for the Urano.

Nimbl shoes don’t come cheap though, and the Urano is priced at £465 / $600 a pair. There are only 300 pairs in the initial run, all in white. There’s a fairly limited size range as well, with only six whole sizes available between 41 and 46.