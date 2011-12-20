New management team for Philippe Gilbert

The UCI WorldTour, in which Philippe Gilbert finished top of the rankings in 2011, could face a serious challenge from World Series Cycling (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After a history-making year when he won all three Ardennes Classics, the Velo d'Or and finished top of the UCI World Rankings, Philippe Gilbert has stepped up his preparations for the 2012 season away from the road by signing up with Belgian management company Golazo Sports.

It's a natural fit for the 29-year-old, who spoke of his delight at his new association with the company. Golazo Sports also represent one of the world's leading cyclo-cross riders, Sven Nys, and tennis superstar Kim Clijsters - both of whom, like Gilbert, are Belgian.

"I am very happy to work with Golazo," Gilbert, who will represent BMC next season, said. "This is a real Belgian company, which I consider of paramount importance. Their approach was of the utmost interest to me and I am confident that our collaboration will be fruitful."

"It's fantastic to be able to add another world famous athlete to our group," said Bob Verbeek, CEO of Golazo Sports. "Phil is not only a great athlete who combines his talent with a 200 per cent commitment, but he's also a nice and honest man out of the saddle."