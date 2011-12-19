Gilbert named Belgian athlete of the year

Image 1 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) celebrates victory (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 32 Belgian Champion Philippe Gilbert waves to fans (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 32 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 32 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Philippe Gilbert powers to the finish line. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 32 Philippe Gilbert on the velodrome (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 32 Winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 32 Philiippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the Grand Prix de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) finishes in Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had to settle for second overall. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins in Quebec City (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) races toward victory (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 32 Runner-up Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) gives winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) a hand with the champagne. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had time to savour his victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) en route to San Sebastian victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Future BMC teammates Philippe Gilbert and Cadel Evans see what's in store for them at the 2012 Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Philippe Gilbert and Ben Swift chat (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 32 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert and Tour de France winner Cadel Evans. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 32 Mountains leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) outsprints Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and points leader Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) for the stage victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 32 2011's Flèche Wallonne goes to a Walloon, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Four wins in a row for Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 Race winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 25 of 32 Amstel Gold Race: A family affair for Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) flanked by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo). (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 32 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in the penultimate stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 32 Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) completes his hat-trick. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Flèche Wallone: Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) knows he has the win in the bag. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 National hero Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lott) fights through the crowd (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 32 Belgian champion and Grand Prix de Wallonie winner Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 32 Clasica San Sebastian victory Philippe Gilbert celebrates with Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Jelle Vanendert. (Image credit: Dominic Schlerpf / cyclinginside.com)

Philippe Gilbert added another title to his superlative 2011 season, as he was named Belgian athlete of the year for the third consecutive year. He has received numerous other awards, including the Velo d'Or, and Cyclingnews readers voted him both Male Road Rider and all-around Rider of the Year.

The Belgian had 24 victories this season, including Fleche Wallonne, Amstel Gold Race, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the first stage of the Tour de France, Clasica San Sebastian, and the Belgian national road and time trial titles.

Gilbert finished well ahead of brothers and track athletes Kevin and Jonathan Borlee, who were second and third.

“Such an election is always special and I'm very proud of this trophy,” he said, according to the Belga news agency.

“The fact that I beat top athletes like Kevin and Jonathan Borlee proves once again that we have many international qualities here in Belgium, “ he said. He also expressed his condolences to the victims of last week's shooting incident in Liege. “That touched me deeply.”

The award had an extra meaning as his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Jelle Vanendert presented it to him.“The prize was very special precisely because Jelle handed it to me. Jelle is not only a colleague but a real friend.”

After three years with Omega Pharma-Lotto, Gilbert will ride for BMC Racing Team in 2012.