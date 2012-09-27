New finish point for Amstel Gold Race?

Image 1 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) attacked on the final ascent of the Cauberg and soloed to a world championship title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 The U23 men's peloton acends the Cauberg early in their world championship road race. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 The Amstel Gold Race is made up of 31 climbs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The Amstel Gold Race is known for its short, sharp hills as well as many, many pieces of road furniture and roundabouts. (Image credit: Jered Gruber)

Amstel Gold Race has finished at the Cauberg since 2003 but that may change for the next edition.

Race director, Leo van Vliet, the current finish at the top of the Cauberg means that only a few select members of the peloton can win.

"With the finish line a little further, there are more potential winners and that's attractive, " he said to the NIS.

Unsurprisingly, with the finish line of the 2012 UCI Road World Championships at Berg en Terblijt, resulting in both bunch finishes and a more selective group coming to the line, this looms as a potential new location. It's roughly 1800 metres from the top of the Cauberg.

Van Vliet went onto explain that Berg en Terblijt is also a more suitable area for hospitality.

"On the Cauberg it is always a very tight fit, so we are looking at this very seriously."