Race organiser encourages Amstel Gold Race attackers
Modified parcours puts Cauberg closer to previous climbs
For the first time since 2003 Amstel Gold Race has changed its finale. Back then the finish of the Dutch spring classic was moved from the Maas river banks in Maastricht to the top of the Cauberg in Valkenburg. This year’s change is not quite as dramatic as the 2003 switch. It can’t be compared to what happened with the Ronde van Vlaanderen either which left out some of its crucial climbs. Due to the modification, the Cauberg remains important as the final climb but the precluding climbs are now closer to the Cauberg.
