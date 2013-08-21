New Campagnolo EPS battery to be ridden at the Vuelta

Image 1 of 3 The Ridley Dean FAST has a recess for the new EPS battery just behind the head tube (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 3 Selected riders on Campagnolo-sponsored teams will be testing the Italian manufacturers’ new slimmed down EPS battery at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 3 Could the bulky Campagnolo EPS battery on Jurgen Van Den Broeck’s competition Ridley Dean FAST soon be a thing of the past? His training bike is trialling the new internal version (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Selected riders on Campagnolo-sponsored teams will be testing the Italian manufacturers’ new slimmed down EPS battery at the Vuelta a España, which starts on Saturday. The new unit can be placed on the cross tube or inside the seat tube, and replaces the bulky external model often mounted on the bottom bracket shell.

Various pros on the Lotto-Belisol, Astana, Movistar, Ag2r-La Mondiale and Vacansoleil-DCM teams will be using the battery, which has also had a software tweak and will be officially unveiled at Eurobike 2013 next week.

The pen-shaped unit can be slotted down seat tubes on some electronic grouspset-accepting road frames, such as the Bianchi Oltre XR2 used by Vacansoleil-DCM. Alternatively, it can be tucked tucked into the cross tube, behind the headset, on time trial frames such as the Ridley Dean FAST.

Last month, leaked details suggested the battery offers almost 1,500km of riding on a single charge, weighs 50g less than the original EPS unit and will be compatible with Campagnolo Record and Athena groupsets.

Lotto-Belisol leader Jurgen Van Den Broeck was trialling the battery on a Dean FAST training frame at the Tour de France this year. For more information on Campagnolo EPS see eps.campagnolo.com.