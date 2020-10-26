New Bianchi Specialissima gets disc brakes and Oltre treatment

Bianchi has revealed the latest iteration of its Specialissima, detailing a significant redesign.

Perhaps the most noticeable feature of this new 2021 model year range, is that Bianchi’s Specialissima has now transitioned to a disc-only braking configuration.

Composite engineers and industrial designers at Bianchi has also reshaped the bike’s tube profiles and tucked more of its cabling inside the frame, delivering superior aerodynamics and lateral stiffness.

The most notable engineering statistic and marketing number with this redesigned Specialissima is its frame weight. Bianchi claims 750g for a size 55 frame, which is impressively light for a bike which retains the Specialissima’s levels of lateral stiffness and now features disc brake mount reinforcement on the rear triangle.

Although the lightweight Specialissima has always been championed as Bianchi’s climbing bike of choice, the improvement in its frame structure has bolstered the bike’s responsiveness when sprinting or turning a punishing cadence on those flat training and racing stages.

Borrowing from the Oltre

Much of the new Specialissima’s technical evolution can be credited to Bianchi’s Oltre aero road bike range. The Italian company has also ensured that Specialissima retains its fabled ride quality, with Countervail vibration-damping integrated within the new tube structures, keeping you less fatigued on those long weekend training rides.

The change in Specialissima’s structure has also allowed Bianchi to increase the tyre clearance specification, which is now classified at a maximum width of 28mm. This should allow owners who appreciate the benefit of running wider tyres, at lower pressures, a greater diversity of rubber choices.

Bianchi is marketing the new Specialissima in three core colours. The company’s signature Celeste colour is complemented by a new greenish-blue option and lightweight black, which reduces frame weight by an additional 80g.

For those Specialissima customers who want to express their individuality a touch more, there are also five Signature colourways, which are painted by Bianchi’s most skilled finishing technicians.

Although Bianchi has not confirmed pricing for the new range yet, the company has released its specification and build details.



Customers will have the full choice of premium road bike groupsets, from Super Record EPS, to Dura-Ace Di2, SRAM Red eTap AXS and Ultegra Di2. Bianchi is even including a mechanical Ultegra option, for those who prefer to do their own maintenance and are mindful of budget.