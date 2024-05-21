Neben and Stephens go 1-2 for USA in elite women's time trial at Pan Am Championships
Amber Neben takes back-to-back wins at Continental Championships after recent bronze at US Pro ITT
USA’s Amber Neben defended her title in the elite women’s individual time trial at the 2024 Pan American Road Cycling Championships on Wednesday. Neben’s teammate Lauren Stephens joined her on the podium in second place.
Neben completed the 23.3km course in San José dos Campos, Brazil, in 31:40. It was her second consecutive ITT Pan Am gold, last year winning in Panama City, Panama.
Stephens finished 43 seconds back and Arranza Villalón of Chile, who was second last year, completed the podium in third, 1:46 off the winning pace.
Both Neben and Stephens arrived in Brazil this week fresh from the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, where Neben earned the bronze medal in the individual time trial and Stephens was fifth. Riding for her Cynisca trade team, Stephens also competed in the road race and placed fourth.
The Pan Am Road Championships, which run through May 26, include 340 riders from 29 countries. The elite men’s time trial will be held on May 23 on a 35.1km course. The road races will be contested on the weekend.
Results
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).