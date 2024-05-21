Neben and Stephens go 1-2 for USA in elite women's time trial at Pan Am Championships

Amber Neben takes back-to-back wins at Continental Championships after recent bronze at US Pro ITT

Before heading to Brazil, Amber Neben rode to third place at the 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Before heading to Brazil, Amber Neben rode to third place at the 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

USA’s Amber Neben defended her title in the elite women’s individual time trial at the 2024 Pan American Road Cycling Championships on Wednesday. Neben’s teammate Lauren Stephens joined her on the podium in second place. 

Neben completed the 23.3km course in San José dos Campos, Brazil, in 31:40. It was her second consecutive ITT Pan Am gold, last year winning in Panama City, Panama. 

