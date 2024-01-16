NCL Cup confirm 10-team lineup for second year of innovative US series

The unique start grid for racing at an NCL Cup Series event, the first one held at Miami Beach

The Miami Nights and Denver Disruptors lead the roster of 10 co-ed teams which have accepted invitations to race in the second season of the NCL Cup Series, men’s and women’s points-based, criterium-style races owned and operated by the National Cycling League.

The Miami Nights won the inaugural three-event race series in 2023, with the Denver Disruptors taking second overall with a massive points lead over the third-placed combined team of Goldman Sachs ETFs Racing (women) and Texas Roadhouse Cycling (men). New to the lineup is the new Atlanta Rise franchise, which is also owned by the NCL, and the women’s squad, Boneshaker p/b Orange Seal, paired with Voler Factory Racing p/b Schnur Racing.

Of the five returning teams with collaborations, the CCB p/b Levin Law Group (women) and Foundation Cycling (men) is the only other combo team that finished in the top five and earned more than 100 points in a total score, the women’s team accounting for the majority of the points.

"After a season of getting a feel for the unique new format in 2023, we're eager to compete in the 2024 NCL Cup series. It's important to us to partner with events that put men's and women's competition equally in the spotlight,” said Lauren LeClaire, sports director for CCB p/b Levine Law Group.

“The series supplements our race calendar perfectly to support the growth of our athletes, putting them in racing situations that require lightning-fast decisions on the road that result in fun and exciting competition.”

A calendar of events may have been provided to the 10 teams, but at the time of the press release today from the NCL, no schedule had been released publicly. Last year, the NCL Cup Series began with four events on the US calendar, launching in April in Miami Beach, Florida. After a stop in Washington, DC was scratched, the final two events took place on back-to-back weekends in August in Denver, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia. Since the NCL owns teams in the three cities where the inaugural NCL Cup Series was held last year, it is expected those same cities will return on the 2024 calendar.

The NCL Cup Series continues with an innovative cycling format, with each event comprised of three segments - a pre-race qualifier to determine start grids and then a women’s race and a men’s race, which are approximately 30 laps each. Substitutions are permitted, and winners are decided on points earned on laps, not by the final rider to cross the finish line. All races are sanctioned by USA Cycling.

Last season, each of the three series’ races offered a $30,000 prize purse. Teams in the overall standings shared in a $130,000 cash payout to all 10 teams, the Miami Nights earning $45,000 as the NCL Cup champions and then $5,000 each to teams in seventh to 10th places.

“Voler Factory Racing is thrilled to announce its return to the NCL Cup for the upcoming 2024 season. NCL’s commitment to team hospitality and its economic structure highlights NCL’s forward-thinking approach, which is great for the sport, sponsors, and teams like Voler Factory Racing,” said Phil Mooney of Voler Factory Racing p/b Schnur Racing, which finished eighth overall last year in partnership with women’s team Roxo Racing. This year, Voler Factory men’s team will compete in tandem with Boneshaker p/b Orange Seal women’s team.