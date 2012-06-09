Nature Valley Pro Chase amateur team finalized

The men's field awaits their start in Uptown Minneapolis (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Thirteen amateur cyclists have been chosen to compete against the pros at the Nature Valley Grand Prix, a five-day stage race taking place June 13-17 in the Minneapolis/St. Paul region of Minnesota.

Six men and seven women will be brought to Minnesota for Nature Valley Grand Prix, part of the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC), and receive team support, clothing, travel stipends, mechanics and lodging from a sponsorship from Nature Valley Granola Bars. They'll attend a training camp prior to the race, learn how to race as cohesive, composite teams and work on team tactics.

Most riders qualified at one of six Nature Valley Pro Chase races across the country, including the Tour of Murrieta in San Diego, CA; the Jefferson Cup in Charlottesville, VA; the RBC Tour de Moore in Southern Pines, NC; the Superior Morgul Classic, in Boulder, CO; the San Jose Omnium in San Jose, CA; and the Memorial Weekend Omnium in the Quad Cities area of Illinois and Iowa. Additionally, Two riders were selected by Nature Valley Cycling Team head coach Michael Engleman, a former pro.

"Nature Valley gives amateur riders a chance to push the envelope," said Engleman. "The Nature Valley Pro Chase has been a ticket to the professional ranks for a number of amateur riders. Current pros who came through this program include Jade Wilcoxson, Anna Barensfeld (both Optum Pro Cycling) and Alison Tetrick Starnes (Exergy Twenty12)."

Women's team:

Lindsay Bayer, Reston, VA

Erin Burton, Mount Pleasant, SC

Bri Clark,Carmel, IN

Trina Jacobson, San Diego, CA

Cat Johnson, Boulder, CO

Joy McCulloch, Redlands, CA

Brianna Walle, Beaverton, OR

Men's team:

Tyler Brandt, Fairfax, CA

Pete Custer, Hampton, VA

Evan Fader, Raleigh, NC

Connor McCutcheon, Big Bear Lake, CA

Tony Olson, Mankato, MN

James Stangeland, Seattle, WA