National Ultra Endurance Series announces 2015 calendar

Image 1 of 3 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) got stronger as the race progressed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air / Canondale) climbing in the top 20 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Second Place Women's Lumberjack 100 went to Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) (Image credit: Andrea Tucker / www.tuckerbikes.com)

The ninth annual National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series will host 13 events across the US this year starting at the True Grit Epic in St. George, Utah on March 14. New this year will be one international venue held toward the end of the series at the Rincon de la Vieja Challenge held in Liberia, Costa Rica on August 22, for a total of 14 events in 2015.

The NUE series started in 2006 with only six races had has since grown to host 14 events. The Rincon Challenge started three years ago and has gained in popularity in that time, making it a valuable addition to the series.

“It is truly a giant step forward to become part of the NUE Race Series,” said Juan Carlos, race director of the Rincon Challenge. “We are honored and thankful for the opportunity. We look forward to growing with the NUE, helping the NUE grow and promoting this wonderful sport of endurance MTB cycling internationally.”

There is no licence required to compete in the NUE series and all racers must complete a total of four events in order to be ranked in the national series, and to qualify for awards. The NUE will offer a shared $13,000 purse or prize packages.

Last year, Jeremiah Bishop from Team ShoAir-Cannondale won the men’s open category ahead of his teammate and runner-up Tinker Juarez and Gerry Pflung from Rare Disease in third. Brenda Simril from Motor Mile Racing won the women’s open category ahead of Carla Williams from Joe’s Bike Shop in second and Anne Pike from Blue Ridge Cyclery Reynolds GM in third.

2015 NUE Race Series:

True Grit Epic, Utah - March 14

Cohutta 100, Tennessee - April 25

Mohican MTB100, Ohio - May 30

Bailey Hundo, Colorado - June 20

Lumberjack 100, Michigan - June 20

Tatanka 100, South Dakota - June 11

High Cascades 100, Oregon - July 18

Wilderness 101, Pennsylvania - July 25

Big Bear Grizzly 100, California- July 25

Pierre’s Hole 100, Wyoming - August 15

Hampshire 100, New Hampshire - August 16

Rincon Challenge, Costa Rica - August 22

Shenandoah 100, Virginia - September 6

Fool’s Gold 100 , Georgia - September 19