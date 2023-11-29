Nairo Quintana to start comeback at 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Nairo Quintana is set to make his comeback to racing next season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain.

Quintana has rejoined his former team Movistar for 2024, and his return comes after a hiatus of over 12 months following his positive test for tramadol and subsequent disqualification from the 2022 Tour de France.

In-competition use of tramadol was barred by the UCI in 2019, but it will only be added to the WADA banned list from January 1, 2024. Although Quintana was allowed to continue racing after his positive tests, the 33-year-old was unable to find a team for 2023.

However, in October he announced that he would be racing with Movistar in 2024, his team from 2012-2019 and with whom he won the 2014 Giro d’Italia and the 2016 Vuelta a España.

In an interview with Caracol Radio, Quintana revealed that his first race of 2024 will be the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, which runs from January 31-February 4.

The 33-year-old could not rule out or confirm his subsequent presence in the newly revived Tour Colombia, which runs from February 6-11 next year.

The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana is a race which has good memories for Quintana. He won the five-day event back in 2017, largely thanks to a solo victory in that year’s toughest summit finish.

Traditionally viewed as one of the hardest early season stage races, as yet no details have emerged of Valenciana’s 2024 route. Last year it was won by Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) with a gutsy late attack on the last day through the streets of Valencia.

There are rumours that Quintana may race the Giro d’Italia next year, but as yet nothing has been confirmed by the team or the rider.