Nairo Quintana asks for patience from fans as race return looms

Nairo Quintana has struck a resolutely upbeat note about his imminent return to racing after a hiatus of over 12 months following his positive test for tramadol and subsequent disqualification from the 2022 Tour de France.

After the news of the tramadol positive broke shortly before he was due to take part in the 2022 Vuelta a España, Quintana parted ways with Arkéa-Samsic, his squad at the time.

In-competition use of tramadol was barred by the UCI in 2019, but it will only be added to the WADA banned list from January 1, 2024. But although Quintana was allowed to continue racing after his positive tests, he was unable to find a team for 2023.

Last month, it was announced that Quintana would return to the peloton in 2024 with Movistar, his team from 2012 to 2019 and where he notched up his most prestigious victories. The 33-year-old remains massively popular in Colombia, with thousands of local riders attending his Gran Fondo event this weekend, but afterwards he warned his fans to keep their expectations in check - at least initially.

“We have to be patient because I haven’t raced for a while. While others were riding the Giro d’Italia, I was in Colombia, with some people telling me that I was nuts or that I should quit the sport,” Quintana told reporters.

Quintana was talking after the fifth edition of the Gran Fondo de Nairo event held in the Santander region in northern Colombia. Over 4,200 riders attended the event, including professionals of the calibre of Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan), Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) and his future teammate at Movistar, Einer Rubio.

It is not clear where Quintana will cross paths with these and other pros when it comes to racing in 2024, although there are rumours in the Colombian media that he will be taking part in at least one Grand Tour.

“Taking everything into account, I’m in form,” Quintana said. “My [power output] numbers in training are similar to those when I was doing top events. So I’m not worried about that, but it’s always different when you actually race. It’ll be a question of training and good legs.”