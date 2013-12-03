Nairo Quintana named Colombian athlete of the year

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana with his award (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 4 Quintana and Ibargüen with their awards (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 4 Ribgoberto Uran with his prize (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 4 Quintana at the award ceremony in Bogota (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Nairo Quintana has been named the Colombian sportsman of the year by Bogota newspaper El Espectador. The prize, in its 53rd year, was held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bogota with triple jump athlete Caterine Ibargüen snaring the sportswoman of the year award. This was the first time separate categories for men and women were awarded.

It was thanks to his podium places at the Tour of the Basque Country, Vuelta a Burgos and second place at the Tour de France, which included winning both the young rider and mountain classifications, that the Movistar rider received the top prize.

The Colombian climber’s big smile was on show at the award ceremony who said he was very happy to win the title and thanked all the Colombian fans who supported him throughout the season, reported El Espectador.

While in Bogota, Quintana took place in the 30km Citycleta Movistar which is intended to encourage people to use bicycles for transport and promote opportunities for family entertainment. Over 3000 participants took place in the ride which was led by the Colombian through the streets of Colombia’s capital.