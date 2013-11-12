Quintana: "My goal is to do one of the three grand tours"

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana will target the Tour de France but was out in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) throws his arms in the air after winning stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) made the final selection (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Nairo Quintana's (Movistar) race calendar for 2014 has been the subject of much conjecture in recent weeks, with various publications speculating as to whether he will race the Giro d'Italia or the Tour de France. Quintana himself has now come out saying that he plans to do only one Grand Tour in 2014 but which race that will be has yet to be decided.

"We've been considering the options and we have not decided anything yet," he told Revista Mundo Ciclistico. "The idea is to go to one of the races to do well for me and the team. They both have attractive routes: I really like the Giro but Tour also has some nice mountains. We will study it well not to make any mistakes."

Regardless of which Grand Tour he races Quintana is keen to finish on the podium again after finishing second behind Chris Froome in this year's Tour de France.

"My goal is to do one of the three Grand Tours and to once again finish on the podium," he said. "I want to give victories and joy to Colombia."

As well as a podium at the Tour, Quintana also took home the King of the Mountains and the Best Young Rider jerseys. The 23-year-old also took the overall classification at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco and Vuelta a Burgos to top off what was a season that exceeded all his expectations.

"It was an excellent balance," he explained "I could not ask for more because I was at the races I wanted and I did well. I expected a good season but this was really spectacular and more than I expected."

Quintana has already stated that the hilly Giro route is more suited to his characteristics as well as voicing concern over the cobbles that feature during the first week of the Tour de France.

