Nairo Quintana announces Arkéa-Samsic exit

Nairo Quintana has announced his surprise departure from Arkéa-Samsic after three seasons, despite having signed a contract extension with the French squad back in August.

The Colombian had signed up with the team to 2025 but announced in a social media video on Friday that he would be riding elsewhere next season.

"I want to announce that I won't continue with Arkéa-Samsic next season as we had announced on August 16," Quintana said on Instagram. "I'll continue cycling and soon I'll comment about my future. I want to continue showing the rider that I am, what I'm made of, and what I can do."

Quintana is currently in the midst of a battle with the UCI over his disqualification from the Tour de France due to two positive tramadol tests. The 32-year-old had finished sixth in the race but was stripped of his results in mid-August.

He subsequently skipped the Vuelta a España to focus on his defence and has taken his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Tramadol is banned by the UCI though is legal in other sports that are signatories to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), though the organisation is set to put in place a ban on the opiate painkiller from 2024.

Arkéa-Samsic have yet to respond to Quintana's statement, though as a member of the Movement for Clean Cycling (MPCC), an organisation which has long campaigned against the use of tramadol, the team would be in an awkward position if Quintana's sanction was to be confirmed by CAS.

"I have presented my defense before CAS," Quintana said. "We continue to work with my group of lawyers and I'm confident because I am honorable and honest.

"I haven't done anything wrong or illegal and that is why I want to defend myself. I want to give good news, especially to my country, and I want to thank you for all the support."

Quintana also thanked Arkéa-Samsic for his time at the team and said that he had done what he went there to do – deliver WorldTour racing to the squad. They are set for promotion to cycling's top division next season along with Alpecin-Deceuninck, currently ranked among the top 18 teams in the world.

Quintana has played a major part in helping to the team achieve this goal, having racked up two GC wins apiece at the Tour de Haut Var and Tour de la Provence, a victory at the Vuelta Asturias, and a mountain stage win at the 2020 Paris-Nice, among other major results.

"I want to thank the team for these three seasons where we were able to have many races. We won some and lost some," he said. "I was able to deliver all my experience to a great team.

"I was able to get the points to take the team to the WorldTour, fulfilling what was promised when they hired me."

He confirmed that he wouldn't be racing for the remainder of the 2022 season due to health issues, having only raced the Road World Championships road race since the Tour.

"Due to health issues I will miss the last races of the year so I'm ending my 2022 season," he concluded.

It's as yet unclear where Quintana might land for the 2023 season, with the transfer window having been open for two months already and most teams having finalised their plans and budgets for next year.

Arkéa-Samsic would also be in a tough spot, having lost their star rider with the transfer market in full swing and most big-name riders already signed up.