'My first step into unknown territory' – Giro d'Italia debutant Luke Lamperti passes new milestone

By
published

American on piloting Merlier and 'riding gran fondos in the gruppetto'

Luke Lamperti at the Giro d'Italia 2024
Luke Lamperti at the Giro d'Italia 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday marked a milestone for Luke Lamperti. The American had never competed in a race longer than ten consecutive days prior to this Giro d’Italia, but he crossed that threshold on stage 11, which took in no fewer than four separate regions as it wound its way to Francavilla al Mare on the Adriatic coast.

“I think today is my first step into unknown territory,” Lamperti smiled at the start in the hamlet of Foiano di Val Fortore. “I’ve done ten days in Baby Giro and the Tour de l’Avenir, so today we step into known territory. We’ll see how the legs feel, but it should be ok.”

