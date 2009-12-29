Murilo Fischer uncertain of team for 2010 season

Murilo Fischer in action during the 2009 Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Murilo Fischer's choice of a team for the 2010 season is still undecided, despite earlier reports of the Brazilian signing a contract with Italy's Acqua & Sapone team. Fischer confirmed that he has had discussions with the management of Acqua & Sapone but has not signed a contract.

"There is a 50 percent chance of continuing in Europe and a 50 percent chance of returning to Brazil," Fischer said, according to Cyclismag.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is in search of a team for next year after Liquigas did not renew Fischer's contract. Fischer has spent all six years of his professional career on Italian teams, beginning with Domina Vacanze in 2004, Naturino-Sapore di Mare for 2005-2006 and then the next three seasons with Italian ProTour team Liquigas.

Fischer won two races during his three-year tenure with Liquigas, the Giro della Romagna in 2009 and a stage of the Tour of Poland in 2007.

