Acqua & Sapone signs Murilo Fischer for 2010

Murilo Fischer (Liquigas) wins the 2009 Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brazil's Murilo Fischer has signed with Italian Pro Continental team Acqua & Sapone for 2010, according to Cyclismag. Fischer, often injured in 2009, did not have his contract renewed by Liquigas after spending three seasons with the Italian ProTour team. The 30-year-old Brazilian won two races during his tenure with Liquigas, the Giro della Romagna in 2009 and a stage of the Tour of Poland in 2007.

Regarding the non-renewal of his contract with Liquigas, Fischer said, "Instead of being reassured, in the big teams you are treated like a race horse. When you start talking about a lot of money the human element is put aside and there remains only the professional side."

Fischer, entering his seventh year as a professional, has spent his entire career racing for Italian teams. He turned pro in 2004 with Domina Vacanze, moved to Naturino-Sapore di Mare for 2005 and 2006 and spent 2007-2009 with Liquigas.

Fischer's best season occurred in 2005 highlighted by wins in the Giro del Piemonte, GP Beghelli, Memorial Cimurri, GP Industria & Commercio di Prato, Trofeo Citta di Castelfidardo and stage wins at the Tour of Qinghai Lake and the UNIQA Classic. Fischer also finished fifth in the 2005 world road championships in Madrid, Spain won by Tom Boonen.