Muddy Paris-Roubaix cobbles get preview by contenders - Gallery

Van der Poel, Van Aert and others prepare for the worst ahead of Sunday's Hell of the North

Image 1 of 33

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma rides underneath the Pont Gibus during a training session ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Thursday 30 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert rides past a tribute to Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle, winner of Paris-Roubaix in 1992 and 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) rides through a mud-covered section of cobbles ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - Alpecin-Fenix - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

An Alpecin-Fenix rider struggles with the grass and mud-covered cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - Some volunteers trying to clean the cobblestones sector in Haussi - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Workers clean off mud from one of the cobbled sectors ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - people clean the cobblestones in Haussi - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

More mud to clear from one of the cobbled sectors ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - people clean the cobblestones in Haussi - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Workers clean off mud from one of the cobbled sectors ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - Jasper Philipsen (BEL - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jasper Philipsen tackles the Troueé d'Arenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - Crash of Senne Leysen (BEL - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Senne Leysen took a mud bath crashing on a cobbled sector during training ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Wout van Aert trains on the pave with Jumbo-Visma teammates ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

Paris Roubaix 2021 - 118th Edition - Thursday Training - 30/09/2021 - Silvan Dillier (SUI - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured in action during a training session ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Thursday 30 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert leads the Jumbo-Visma riders over the Arenberg forest cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 33

Belgian Philippe Gilbert of Lotto Soudal pictured in action during a training session ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Thursday 30 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Philippe Gilbert of Lotto Soudal, the defending champion, trains ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 33

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured in action during a training session ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Thursday 30 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert on the Arenberg forest sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 33

Belgian Gianni Vermeersch of AlpecinFenix pictured in action during a training session ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Thursday 30 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Belgian Gianni Vermeersch of Alpecin-Fenix trains ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 33

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured in action during a training session ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Thursday 30 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 33

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of AlpecinFenix pictured in action during a training session ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Thursday 30 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) chose to forego gloves while training on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 33

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of AlpecinFenix and Belgian Tim Merlier of AlpecinFenix pictured in action during a training session ahead of the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix one day cycling race from Compiegne near Paris to Roubaix Thursday 30 September 2021 Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was postponed from spring to autumn For the first time there will be a womens race ParisRoubaix as well BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) likes the mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 LR Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven lead Trek-Segafredo on recon ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Connor Swift of United Kingdom and Team Arka Samsic with teammates during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic) checks out the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), the Latvian champion, previews the pave ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 33

ARENBERG, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: during the 118th Paris - Roubaix 2021 - Training Day 1 / #ParisRoubaix / on September 30, 2021 in Arenberg, France. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

EF Education-Nippo train ahead of Paris-Roubaix, picking the high line and low line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 33

ARENBERG, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: during the 118th Paris - Roubaix 2021 - Training Day 1 / #ParisRoubaix / on September 30, 2021 in Arenberg, France. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

EF Education-Nippo riders on the pavé (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 33

ARENBERG, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: during the 118th Paris - Roubaix 2021 - Training Day 1 / #ParisRoubaix / on September 30, 2021 in Arenberg, France. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

EF Education-Nippo training ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet leads AG2R Citroën over the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Image 26 of 33

ARENBERG, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: during the 118th Paris - Roubaix 2021 - Training Day 1 / #ParisRoubaix / on September 30, 2021 in Arenberg, France. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Sonny Colbrelli with Bahrain Victorious teammates on recon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Eddy Fin of France and Team Cofidis during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Eddy Finé (Cofidis) tries both hoods and drops while tackling the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Szymon Sajnok of Poland and Team Cofidis with teammates during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Cofidis ride the cobbles ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 33

ARENBERG, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: during the 118th Paris - Roubaix 2021 - Training Day 1 / #ParisRoubaix / on September 30, 2021 in Arenberg, France. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 AG2R Citren Team rider in a cobblestones sector during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

AG2R Citroën on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 LR Andr Rodrigues de Carvalho of Portugal and Eddy Fin of France and Team Cofidis during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Cofidis and BikeExchange on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Luke Durbridge leads Team BikeExchange across a sector of pavé (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 33

ARENBERG FRANCE SEPTEMBER 30 Team Arka Samsic rider in a cobblestones sector during the 118th Paris Roubaix 2021 Training Day 1 ParisRoubaix on September 30 2021 in Arenberg France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Arkéa-Samsic on the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

There are only three days until Paris-Roubaix finally returns after an 18-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, and riders previewed a very different course to what they normally experience in April.

Tall crops, weeds and green grass lined the sectors of pavé as favourites Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) rode across mud-slicked cobbles.

The Arenberg forest pavé, which last week had almost disappeared beneath a blanket of weeds, has been carefully groomed, and recent rains brought out hues of red, brown and blue in the ancient stones.

After heavy rain on Wednesday, workers were busy clearing a deep section of mud from one sector but not before Van der Poel and his Alpecin-Fenix team had passed. Senne Leysen was an unfortunate victim of the slick conditions and emerged with his back covered in mud.

Riders will now review their tyre choices and pressures and dial in their equipment for Sunday's six-hour sufferfest.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. CDT to the finish.

Click or swipe through the above gallery to see all the images.