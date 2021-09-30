Muddy Paris-Roubaix cobbles get preview by contenders - Gallery

Van der Poel, Van Aert and others prepare for the worst ahead of Sunday's Hell of the North
There are only three days until Paris-Roubaix finally returns after an 18-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, and riders previewed a very different course to what they normally experience in April.
After heavy rain on Wednesday, workers were busy clearing a deep section of mud from one sector but not before Van der Poel and his Alpecin-Fenix team had passed. Senne Leysen was an unfortunate victim of the slick conditions and emerged with his back covered in mud.
Riders will now review their tyre choices and pressures and dial in their equipment for Sunday's six-hour sufferfest.
Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. CDT to the finish.
Click or swipe through the above gallery to see all the images.
