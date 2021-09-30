Muddy Paris-Roubaix cobbles get preview by contenders - Gallery

Image 1 of 33 Wout van Aert rides past a tribute to Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle, winner of Paris-Roubaix in 1992 and 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 33 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) rides through a mud-covered section of cobbles ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 An Alpecin-Fenix rider struggles with the grass and mud-covered cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Workers clean off mud from one of the cobbled sectors ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 More mud to clear from one of the cobbled sectors ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Workers clean off mud from one of the cobbled sectors ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Jasper Philipsen tackles the Troueé d'Arenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Senne Leysen took a mud bath crashing on a cobbled sector during training ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Wout van Aert trains on the pave with Jumbo-Visma teammates ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Wout van Aert leads the Jumbo-Visma riders over the Arenberg forest cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 33 Philippe Gilbert of Lotto Soudal, the defending champion, trains ahead of Paris-Roubaix 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 33 Wout van Aert on the Arenberg forest sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 33 Belgian Gianni Vermeersch of Alpecin-Fenix trains ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 33 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) chose to forego gloves while training on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) likes the mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 33 Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven lead Trek-Segafredo on recon ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 33 Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic) checks out the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 33 Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), the Latvian champion, previews the pave ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 33 EF Education-Nippo train ahead of Paris-Roubaix, picking the high line and low line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 33 EF Education-Nippo riders on the pavé (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 33 EF Education-Nippo training ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 33 Greg Van Avermaet leads AG2R Citroën over the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 33 Greg Van Avermaet leads AG2R Citroën over the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 33 Sonny Colbrelli with Bahrain Victorious teammates on recon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 33 Eddy Finé (Cofidis) tries both hoods and drops while tackling the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 33 Cofidis ride the cobbles ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 33 Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 33 AG2R Citroën on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 33 Cofidis and BikeExchange on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 33 Luke Durbridge leads Team BikeExchange across a sector of pavé (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 33 Arkéa-Samsic on the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

There are only three days until Paris-Roubaix finally returns after an 18-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, and riders previewed a very different course to what they normally experience in April.

Tall crops, weeds and green grass lined the sectors of pavé as favourites Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) rode across mud-slicked cobbles.

The Arenberg forest pavé, which last week had almost disappeared beneath a blanket of weeds, has been carefully groomed, and recent rains brought out hues of red, brown and blue in the ancient stones.

After heavy rain on Wednesday, workers were busy clearing a deep section of mud from one sector but not before Van der Poel and his Alpecin-Fenix team had passed. Senne Leysen was an unfortunate victim of the slick conditions and emerged with his back covered in mud.

Riders will now review their tyre choices and pressures and dial in their equipment for Sunday's six-hour sufferfest.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, October 3 from 11:00 a.m. CDT to the finish.

Click or swipe through the above gallery to see all the images.