Movistar unveil special edition jerseys for Strade Bianche
By Cyclingnews
Jerseys will be later auctioned off with proceeds going to Spanish Red Cross and Italy's Civil Protection Department
Movistar have unveiled a special edition jersey which the team will wear upon their return to racing at the men's and women's Strade Bianche on August 1.
The light blue jerseys have received an overhaul for the races after a new colourful design chosen won a fan vote run by the team. The new design will feature a darker blue background, gradient-style lines, and a rainbow segment on the lower half of the jersey.
The winning design came from Italian artist Loris Gobbi, a member of the Italian national track team and the Saeco youth team in the early 2000s.
"To design the Movistar Team/Alé’s charity jersey, I followed the brand’s indications for the contest: adding some colour to people’s life in these grey, often dark times, grim ones," Gobbi said on the Movistar team website.
"The meaning of this jersey is to add some light, to bring a rainbow up to the minds of those who follow us. Lighten their lives up and draw a path for solidarity, riding together towards the end of this difficult situation."
The jerseys will be produced by the team's clothing sponsor, Alé. The Movistar men's and women's teams will also wear white Abus helmets with a matching rainbow section. Ten signed jerseys will go up for auction after the races, with the proceeds going to the Spanish Red Cross and Italy's Civil Protection Department.
"The Movistar team is also announcing that the jerseys will be made available to the public through an auction of 10 pieces, signed by team members, whose proceeds will go to the Spanish Red Cross," the team said.
"The Telefónica-backed outfit will communicate in the next few days which platform will be used for the auction. The relief effort is entirely focused to help those struck by the COVID-19 crisis and all people who do their best to support them."
Movistar's line-ups have yet to be confirmed for the Italian race, which will be the first WorldTour and Women's WorldTour race to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season back in March.
Veteran team leader Alejandro Valverde is expected to return to the race, however. The Spaniard finished third at the 2014 and 2015 editions.
🌈👕🌟 ¡El Maillot Solidario de Movistar Team, en la @strade_bianche del 1 de agosto! Es un placer mostraros el diseño final del kit @alecyclingofficial y el casco @abus_cycling StormChaser que llevaremos en la primera prueba #UCIWT tras el regreso a la competición. #SeguimosConectados⠀ ⠀ 🤗 Un diseño elaborado por @gobolodesign, que será firmado y subastado a favor de @cruzrojaesp. ¡Pronto os anunciamos dónde y cómo conseguirlo! #VuelveElCiclismo⠀ ⠀ 👏 Gracias a ALÉ, @telefonica y ABUS por su implicación para esta iniciativa solidaria. #RodamosJuntos ⠀ ⠀ -- --⠀ ⠀ 🤩 We've now got a date set to wear our Charity Jersey: the Strade Bianche, on August 1st! And we're pleased to show you here the final design of the ALÉ Cycling kit and the ABUS StormChaser helmet we will use at our first #UCIWT race back. #SeguimosConectados⠀ ⠀ 👨🎨 A jersey created by Italian artist Loris Gobbi, which will be put up for auction in support of the Spanish Red Cross. We'll tell you where to participate really soon! #VuelveElCiclismo⠀ ⠀ 🙏 Thanks to ALÉ, Telefónica and ABUS for their efforts to support this initiative. #RodamosJuntos! Movistar Team
A photo posted by @movistar_team on Jul 21, 2020 at 1:36am PDT
