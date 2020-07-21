Movistar unveil special edition jerseys for Strade Bianche

Image 1 of 3 Movistar's special edition jerseys for Strade Bianche (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 3 Movistar's special edition helmet for Strade Bianche (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 3 Ten jerseys will be auctioned off after the race, with proceeds going to charity (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Movistar have unveiled a special edition jersey which the team will wear upon their return to racing at the men's and women's Strade Bianche on August 1.

The light blue jerseys have received an overhaul for the races after a new colourful design chosen won a fan vote run by the team. The new design will feature a darker blue background, gradient-style lines, and a rainbow segment on the lower half of the jersey.

The winning design came from Italian artist Loris Gobbi, a member of the Italian national track team and the Saeco youth team in the early 2000s.

"To design the Movistar Team/Alé’s charity jersey, I followed the brand’s indications for the contest: adding some colour to people’s life in these grey, often dark times, grim ones," Gobbi said on the Movistar team website.

"The meaning of this jersey is to add some light, to bring a rainbow up to the minds of those who follow us. Lighten their lives up and draw a path for solidarity, riding together towards the end of this difficult situation."

The jerseys will be produced by the team's clothing sponsor, Alé. The Movistar men's and women's teams will also wear white Abus helmets with a matching rainbow section. Ten signed jerseys will go up for auction after the races, with the proceeds going to the Spanish Red Cross and Italy's Civil Protection Department.

"The Movistar team is also announcing that the jerseys will be made available to the public through an auction of 10 pieces, signed by team members, whose proceeds will go to the Spanish Red Cross," the team said.

"The Telefónica-backed outfit will communicate in the next few days which platform will be used for the auction. The relief effort is entirely focused to help those struck by the COVID-19 crisis and all people who do their best to support them."

Movistar's line-ups have yet to be confirmed for the Italian race, which will be the first WorldTour and Women's WorldTour race to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season back in March.

Veteran team leader Alejandro Valverde is expected to return to the race, however. The Spaniard finished third at the 2014 and 2015 editions.