Movistar Team Women make season debut at one-day Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas

Image 1 of 3 Movistar women's team 2019 (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 3 French champion Aude Biannic waves during the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 Malgorzata Jasinska and her Movistar teammates in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Movistar Team Women will line-up for the first time this season at the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana Feminas held on February 10 in Spain. They'll field a six-rider team at the one-day race including new signings Roxane Fournier and Sheyla Gutiérrez.

The team racing at Valenciana will also include Lourdes Oyarbide, Gloria Rodríguez, Alicia González and local rider Alba Teruel, while Sebastián Unzué and Jorge Sanz will direct the team.

The women will race along a 88km flat course from Paterna to Valencia's city council square, and following the one-day race, the 12-rider team will unite for an opening training camp, bringing together Aude Biannic, Malgorzata Jasinska, Lorena Llamas, Mavi García, Eider Merino and another new addition to the team, Paula Patiño.

The team will train in Calpe, Alicante, for seven days, from February 11-17, and use the time to test new equipment, host organisational meetings and field sponsor obligations.

The team will next line up at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, which is largely considered the European season opener for many of the top teams in the world. The race is held from February 21-24, and the team selected for that race will preview the course several days in advance.