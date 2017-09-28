Movistar sign Valls for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Rafael Valls at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Rafa Valls on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rafael Valls and Adam Hansen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Rafael Valls at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rafa Valls (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews)

After two years with Lotto Soudal, Rafael Valls will join Movistar for 2018, the team announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard has battled through his fair share of crashes the past two seasons. After impressing in 2015 with a victory at the Tour of Oman and a few WorldTour top 10s, he spent multiple stints off the bike in 2016 and 2017.

Valls finished 10th in July's Critérium du Dauphiné, but fractured his hip in August shortly after the Tour de Pologne when he crashed during a training ride. The injury ended his season, scuttling a planned start at his main objective of the year, the Vuelta a España.

His signing with Movistar marks yet another significant addition to the team's stable of strong climbers. The Spanish WorldTour squad has also added fellow Spaniards Mikel Landa and Jaime Rosón, as well as Argentina's Eduardo Sepúlveda, over the course of this transfer season.