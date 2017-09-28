Movistar sign Valls for 2018
Spaniard joins Spanish WorldTour squad after two injury-marred years with Lotto Soudal
After two years with Lotto Soudal, Rafael Valls will join Movistar for 2018, the team announced Thursday.
Related Articles
The 30-year-old Spaniard has battled through his fair share of crashes the past two seasons. After impressing in 2015 with a victory at the Tour of Oman and a few WorldTour top 10s, he spent multiple stints off the bike in 2016 and 2017.
Valls finished 10th in July's Critérium du Dauphiné, but fractured his hip in August shortly after the Tour de Pologne when he crashed during a training ride. The injury ended his season, scuttling a planned start at his main objective of the year, the Vuelta a España.
His signing with Movistar marks yet another significant addition to the team's stable of strong climbers. The Spanish WorldTour squad has also added fellow Spaniards Mikel Landa and Jaime Rosón, as well as Argentina's Eduardo Sepúlveda, over the course of this transfer season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy