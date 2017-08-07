Hansen added to Lotto Soudal roster as Vuelta a Espana replacement
Australian's Grand Tour streak continues after Valls breaks hip in training crash
Adam Hansen is set to extend his run of consecutive Grand Tour starts to 19 after Lotto Soudal added him to its Vuelta a España team after Spaniard Rafael Valls fractured his hip in a training crash.
Valls will undergo surgery to fix the break.
Hansen finished a record 18 straight Grand Tours when he ended the Tour de France in Paris this year in 113th place despite suffering from a bad case of saddle sores. The Australian had initially not been selected to the Lotto Soudal team for the Vuelta.
Hansen broke the record for consecutive Grand Tour finishes after completing the 2015 Vuelta a España. He has also won two Grand Tour stages, one in the Giro d'Italia in 2013 and one in the 2014 Vuelta.
Valls joins Jürgen Roelandts and Frederik Frison on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. Roelandts had hip surgery after dropping out of RideLondon, and Frison has been suffering from glandular fever. Louis Vervaeke is also out of competition recovering from fatigue.
