Rafa Valls Ridley Noah SL - Gallery

Image 1 of 34 Rafa Valls' Ridley Noah SL (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 34 Look Keo Blade pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 34 SRM speed sensor (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 34 A closer look at the vented forks (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 34 Italian wheels, Italian tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 34 Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 34 The EPS junction box sits under the stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 34 The cables are kept neatly together by Jagwire coverings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 34 Campagnolo Super Record EPS rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 34 The bike is equipped with a chain catcher (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 34 Gold cable ends (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 34 All the Lotto-Soudal bikes feature #BeTough as inspiration (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 34 The frame model's name is underneath the downtube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 34 Valls rides a size S frameset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 34 The Jagwire cable tidies feature at the rear of the bike too (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 34 The carbon fiber front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 34 Clearances are tight around the seattube and rear wheel (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 34 A look at the non-driveside crank (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 34 Valls' name adorns the toptube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 34 The Campagnolo crankset is equipped with a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 34 Some of the team's sponsors on the chainstays (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 34 Vents on the forks improve airflow around the front of the bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 34 Bladed tubing increases aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 34 Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 34 Standard 53-39T chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 34 A look at the Campagnolo Super Record brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 34 Selle Italia SLR Team Edition saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 34 The saddle features carbon rails (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 34 SRM PC-8 headunit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 34 Dedacciai SuperZero alloy stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 34 A plastic cover sits on the stem face plate (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 34 Campagnolo Super Record EPS levers (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 34 Eye catching LizardSkins DSP handlebar tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 34 Another look at the cockpit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Rafa Valls arrived in Australia as Lotto-Soudal's team leader, achieving a top ten placing at the 2017 Tour Down Under last month. Riding on Ridley's latest aero offering, the Noah SL, Valls' bike was equipped with Campagnolo Super Record EPS and Bora Ultra wheels.

The electronic groupset consists of Campagnolo Super Record brakes and shifters, 53-39T chainrings, an 11-27T cassette and a SRM powermeter paired with a SRM PC-8 headunit.

Dedacciai provide the alloy stem and handlebar combination and the Italian trend continues with Elite bottle cages, a Selle Italia SLR Team Issue saddle and Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Ridley Noah SL HM Unidirectional carbon

Fork: Ridley Noah SL HM Unidirectional carbon

Handlebar: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 400mm width

Stem: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 140mm, -8 degree

Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27

Cranks: Campagnolo Super Record, 172.5mm

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm

Seatpost: Rodley Noah SL Aero carbon

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Issue

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.79m

Rider's weight: 59kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 770mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 740mm

Head tube length: 145mm

Top tube length (effective): 545mm