Rafa Valls Ridley Noah SL - Gallery

A look at Ridley's aero offering for the upcoming season

Image 1 of 34

Rafa Valls' Ridley Noah SL

Rafa Valls' Ridley Noah SL
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 34

Look Keo Blade pedals

Look Keo Blade pedals
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
SRM speed sensor

SRM speed sensor

SRM speed sensor
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 34

A closer look at the vented forks

A closer look at the vented forks
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 34

Italian wheels, Italian tyres

Italian wheels, Italian tyres
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 34

Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular tyres

Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular tyres
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 34

The EPS junction box sits under the stem

The EPS junction box sits under the stem
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 34

The cables are kept neatly together by Jagwire coverings

The cables are kept neatly together by Jagwire coverings
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 34

Campagnolo Super Record EPS rear derailleur

Campagnolo Super Record EPS rear derailleur
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 34

The bike is equipped with a chain catcher

The bike is equipped with a chain catcher
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Gold cable ends

Gold cable ends

Gold cable ends
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 34

All the Lotto-Soudal bikes feature #BeTough as inspiration

All the Lotto-Soudal bikes feature #BeTough as inspiration
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 34

The frame model's name is underneath the downtube

The frame model's name is underneath the downtube
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 34

Valls rides a size S frameset

Valls rides a size S frameset
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 34

The Jagwire cable tidies feature at the rear of the bike too

The Jagwire cable tidies feature at the rear of the bike too
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 34

The carbon fiber front derailleur

The carbon fiber front derailleur
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 34

Clearances are tight around the seattube and rear wheel

Clearances are tight around the seattube and rear wheel
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 18 of 34

A look at the non-driveside crank

A look at the non-driveside crank
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 19 of 34

Valls' name adorns the toptube

Valls' name adorns the toptube
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 20 of 34

The Campagnolo crankset is equipped with a SRM powermeter

The Campagnolo crankset is equipped with a SRM powermeter
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 21 of 34

Some of the team's sponsors on the chainstays

Some of the team's sponsors on the chainstays
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 22 of 34

Vents on the forks improve airflow around the front of the bike

Vents on the forks improve airflow around the front of the bike
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 23 of 34

Bladed tubing increases aerodynamic performance

Bladed tubing increases aerodynamic performance
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 24 of 34

Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages

Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 25 of 34

Standard 53-39T chainrings

Standard 53-39T chainrings
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 26 of 34

A look at the Campagnolo Super Record brakes

A look at the Campagnolo Super Record brakes
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 27 of 34

Selle Italia SLR Team Edition saddle

Selle Italia SLR Team Edition saddle
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 28 of 34

The saddle features carbon rails

The saddle features carbon rails
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
SRM PC-8 headunit

SRM PC-8 headunit

SRM PC-8 headunit
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 30 of 34

Dedacciai SuperZero alloy stem

Dedacciai SuperZero alloy stem
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 31 of 34

A plastic cover sits on the stem face plate

A plastic cover sits on the stem face plate
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 32 of 34

Campagnolo Super Record EPS levers

Campagnolo Super Record EPS levers
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 33 of 34

Eye catching LizardSkins DSP handlebar tape

Eye catching LizardSkins DSP handlebar tape
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 34 of 34

Another look at the cockpit

Another look at the cockpit
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Rafa Valls arrived in Australia as Lotto-Soudal's team leader, achieving a top ten placing at the 2017 Tour Down Under last month. Riding on Ridley's latest aero offering, the Noah SL, Valls' bike was equipped with Campagnolo Super Record EPS and Bora Ultra wheels.

The electronic groupset consists of Campagnolo Super Record brakes and shifters, 53-39T chainrings, an 11-27T cassette and a SRM powermeter paired with a SRM PC-8 headunit.

Dedacciai provide the alloy stem and handlebar combination and the Italian trend continues with Elite bottle cages, a Selle Italia SLR Team Issue saddle and Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look. 

Complete bike specifications
Frame: Ridley Noah SL HM Unidirectional carbon
Fork: Ridley Noah SL HM Unidirectional carbon
Handlebar: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 400mm width
Stem: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 140mm, -8 degree
Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27
Cranks: Campagnolo Super Record, 172.5mm
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm
Seatpost: Rodley Noah SL Aero carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Issue
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.79m
Rider's weight: 59kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 770mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 740mm
Head tube length: 145mm
Top tube length (effective): 545mm