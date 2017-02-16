Rafa Valls Ridley Noah SL - Gallery

A look at Ridley's aero offering for the upcoming season
Rafa Valls arrived in Australia as Lotto-Soudal's team leader, achieving a top ten placing at the 2017 Tour Down Under last month. Riding on Ridley's latest aero offering, the Noah SL, Valls' bike was equipped with Campagnolo Super Record EPS and Bora Ultra wheels.
The electronic groupset consists of Campagnolo Super Record brakes and shifters, 53-39T chainrings, an 11-27T cassette and a SRM powermeter paired with a SRM PC-8 headunit.
Dedacciai provide the alloy stem and handlebar combination and the Italian trend continues with Elite bottle cages, a Selle Italia SLR Team Issue saddle and Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.
Complete bike specifications Frame: Ridley Noah SL HM Unidirectional carbon Fork: Ridley Noah SL HM Unidirectional carbon Handlebar: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 400mm width Stem: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 140mm, -8 degree Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27 Cranks: Campagnolo Super Record, 172.5mm Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm Seatpost: Rodley Noah SL Aero carbon Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Issue Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Critical measurements Rider's height: 1.79m Rider's weight: 59kg Saddle height from bottom bracket: 770mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 740mm Head tube length: 145mm Top tube length (effective): 545mm
