Movistar sign sprinter Juanjo Lobato for 2014

Image 1 of 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Pasados CyL) Image 2 of 3 .. Lobato wins ... (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 3 of 3 Stage 5 winner, Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle of Andalucia (Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)

On the day the Movistar team began preparing for the 2014 season with a get together in Pamplona, the Spanish team has confirmed the signing of 24 year-old sprinter Juan Jose Lobato, the team’s seventh addition for 2014.

Lobato rode for the now defunct Euskaltel-Euskadi this year, winning the Circuito de Gexto, a stage at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, and taking several top ten finishes, three of which came at the Tour de France. He also wore the climber’s polka-dot jersey on stage two of the Tour de France after taking the lead thanks to points picked up while in the early breakaway on the opening stage to Bastia.

It was Lobato’s first season in the WorldTour after riding for Andalucía for two years. The Andalucian rider is considered Spain’s most promising sprinter.

The Movistar riders have gathered in Pamplona in northern Spain to discuss race programmes, undergo testing and be measured for new equipment. The team will reportedly use Canyon bikes in 2014 after ending their long-term relationship with Pinarello.

Other new signings include Italian time trialist Adriano Malori, French climber John Gadret, Jasha Sütterlin of Germany, brothers Ion and Gorka Izagirre Insausti, Dayer Quintana - the brother of Colombian climber Nairo Quintana - and Tour of Portugal winner Alejandro Marque Porto. World champion Rui Costa will leave Movistar for Lampre-Merida at the end of the season.