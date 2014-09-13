Movistar set with Valverde and Quintana through 2017

Image 1 of 5 The Movistar team time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fight for the bonus seconds on offer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the disastrous time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Eusebio Unzue has a plan for Movistar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar Team is set for the coming years, with its two captains Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde staying with the Spanish team through 2017. “In principle, we see the future with some comfort,” team manager Eusebio Unzué told biciciclismo.com.

Valverde, currently third in the Vuelta a Espana, is on the verge of renewing his contract for another three years. “It’s a small point, just need to make it official,” said Valverde.

Quintana won the Giro d’Italia this year and wore the leader’s jersey for one stage at the Vuelta, which he later had to abandon after breaking his collarbone. Last year he signed a four-year contract with the team, and Unzue predicted, “Nairo could spend his entire career with the Movistar Team.”

The team will cut down to 25 riders for the coming season. Seven riders are out of contract the end of this year: Alex Dowsett (currently leading the Tour of Britain), Francisco Ventoso, Pablo Lastras, Sylvester Szmyd, Ivan Gutierrez, Ruben Plaza, and Enrique Sanz. Dowsett seems assured of a contract renewal, after his performances this week.

Two new young riders have already been signed, Ruben Fernandez and Marc Soler, giving the team 22 riders and leaving three spaces to be filled.