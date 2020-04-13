Movistar launch competition for fans to design jersey

Movistar Team have launched a contest for fans to design a new jersey that the team will wear when it returns to competition following the current hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team will also provide the Spanish Red Cross and Italian Protezione Civile with signed versions of the new jersey to be auctioned to raise money for their respective coronavirus relief funds.

The competition is open until April 26 and entrants can download the template on which they are required to base the jersey from kit manufacturer Alé Cycling's website. Entries can be composed by hand or by computer, while the sponsors’ names must remain visible in all designs.

Fans can then post their entries on Instagram by using the hashtag #SeguimosConectados and tagging @alecyclingofficial and @movistar_team.

A jury from Alé and the Movistar Team will select a shortlist of six entries and fans will be able to vote for the winner from April 24-26 on Instagram.

"The design picked by the fans will be used by Alé, official technical partner of the squad, to craft the jersey the Movistar Team riders will use at a UCI WorldTour event following their return to racing," read a statement from Movistar on Monday.

"The winner will earn him/herself a kit with the new design. Some of those jerseys, signed by the full roster, will be sent to the Spanish Red Cross and Italy's Protezione Civile for a relief fund for those struck by the consequences of coronavirus."