Movistar extend Soler power with new contract

Movistar's Marc Soler in the white jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marc Soler has signed a contract extension with Movistar. The new deal, announced Saturday, sees the 24-year-old sign an improved deal until the end of the 2021 season.

Soler already had a deal in place for 2019 but his continued success this year, coupled with a solid ride at the Tour de France in July has netted the Spaniard a revised contract. Soler joined Spain's WorldTour team in 2015 and duly won the prestigious Tour de l'Avenir that same year due to consistently impressive rides in the mountains.

Last season saw Soler improve his all round skillset and he finished 8th in the Tour de Suisse and third overall in Volta a Catalunya. He made his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana last summer but this year has seen the rider take another step forward. In March he won Paris-Nice with a dramatic last-day ride, while was strong enough to make Movistar's Tour de France team. Although the Spanish squad failed to make the podium, Nairo Quintana won a stage and Soler impressed with a number of strong rides. The young Spaniard was often sent on the attack and laid the groundwork for Movistar's offensives in the mountains.

In a statement released by Movistar, the team confirmed: "The Movistar Team confirms it has reached an agreement with Catalan youngster Marc Soler to prolong the contract linking the Spaniard to his home WorldTour outfit through the end of next year. The new bond will see Soler staying in Blue colours until the end of the 2021 season."

"A good climber and excellent time trialist, his courage and talent allowed him claiming overall honours in last March's Paris-Nice race, a long-range attack (more than 50 kilometers) on the final stage seeing the Spaniard jumping from sixth to first overall," the statement added.





