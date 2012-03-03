Movistar announces line-ups for Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 4 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 4 Points classification winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 4 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Image credit: Team Movistar)

The Movistar Team has announced their line-ups for Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico with the 2012 squad making their European WorldTour debuts at both races.





Alejandro Valverde – second at the Tour Down Under – will lead the team in Paris-Nice and will be supported by by Jose Rojas, David Arroyo, Imanol Erviti, Vasil Kiryienka, David Lopez, Ivan Gutierrez and Javi Moreno.

The team for Tirreno- Adriatico will be led by homegrown talent Giovanni Visconti but also includes Rui Costa, Pablo Lastras, Beñat Intxausti, Andrey Amador, Jose Herrada, Branislau Samoilau, Fran Ventoso.

The latter race starts with a 17 kilometre team time trial but the queen stage will be Sunday’s stage, before a final individual time trial of 9 kilometres.

